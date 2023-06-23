Charles River Rotary Scoopapalooza Ice Cream Festival Hood, Ice Cream the Official Ice Cream; Saturday, June 24, 2023, 11:30- 3:00pm, Natick Common, Rt. 135
10th Anniversary of the Charles River Rotary Scoopapalooza Ice Cream festival.
Natick, MA, June 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The World Famous Scoopapalooza All You Can Eat Ice Cream Festival Celebrates its 10th Anniversary. Hood Ice Cream is the Official Ice Cream of Scoopapalooza.
Scoopapallooza has become the must attend family friendly event in the MetroWest area. Having Hood Ice Cream as the the Official Ice Cream of the 10th anniversary Scoopapallooza only makes it better!” - Jon Fetherston, President of the Charles River Rotary
The club uses the revenue from the event to fund its Keeffe Technical School Scholarship fund, the Natick Service Council, food pantries across MetroWest Massachusetts and other youth programs.
“This is a must attend attend family fun event,” said Charles River Rotary President, Jon Fetherston. “Scoopapalooza has become a staple for family fun in the MetroWest area and it gives back all of the money raised to support youths and the community.”
The Charles River Rotary is honoured that Hood Ice Cream has, once again stepped up and is the Official Ice Cream of Scoopapalooza.
Hood has a long history of partnering with like minded organisations and making positive change for children and families.
“I am thrilled and honoured that Hood Ice Cream is partnering with us again, and it will make the 10th Anniversary even more important,” said Fetherston.
"Thanks to our Banana Boat Sponsors Opticia Eyewear, Mutual One Bank, Needham Bank, Towerwall and Middlesex Savings Bank and all of our sponsors. 100 percent of the proceeds of Scoopapalooza are used for youth programs, scholarships and local food pantries."
The Charles River Rotary Club is a group of local professionals leaders that care about local communities. We are men and women, young and old that live in the MetroWest Massachusetts area. The club serves Ashland, Framingham, Natick, Wellesley, Needham and all MetroWest Massachusetts and the world.
The club meeting every Thursday at 7:30 a.m. at the Natick Community Center 117 East Central Street, Natick, Massachusetts. You can also attend via Zoom.
Questions can be sent to jonfetherston@comcast.net or visit https://www.crrclub.org/.
Jon Fetherston
Charles River Rotary
+1 508-816-6674
10th Annual Charles River Rotary Scoopapalooza Ice Cream Festival Hood Ice Cream is the Official Ice Cream of Scoopapalooza
