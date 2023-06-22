Eco Engineering, a Commerical, Nationwide Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Contractor, Unveils New Website and Commemorates 30 Years of Service
Cincinnati, OH, June 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Eco Engineering, a leading commercial, nationwide engineering, procurement, and construction firm, is proud to announce the launch of its new website, coinciding with the celebration of its 30th anniversary in the industry. As part of the company's commitment to innovation and sustainability, the website will showcase their expanded service offerings, including sustainable energy systems and resiliency solutions, in addition to their renowned expertise in commercial lighting retrofits.
Over the past three decades, Eco Engineering has established itself as a trusted partner to their customers in the commercial and industrial industries as well as with their ESCO (Energy Service Companies) partners, all who are seeking comprehensive engineering, procurement, and construction services for energy projects. From project conception to completion, the company has consistently delivered exceptional results, earning a reputation for excellence, professionalism, and attention to detail.
The launch of the new website represents a significant milestone in Eco Engineering's ongoing journey to provide integrated energy services that align with the evolving energy needs of their customers. With a fresh and modern design, the website offers enhanced functionality and intuitive navigation, enabling visitors to explore the company's diverse range of services seamlessly.
"We are thrilled to mark our 30th anniversary and unveil our new website, which reflects our continued growth and commitment to delivering sustainable and resilient solutions," said Tom Kirkpatrick, President and CEO of Eco Engineering. "Our service offerings in sustainable energy systems and resiliency, combined with our historic expertise in energy efficiency exemplify our dedication to meeting the demands of the industry. We believe that individuals and businesses have a powerful potential to help reduce carbon emissions, and we pair that belief with our relentless pursuit of cutting-edge solutions that help our customers reduce operating costs and energy consumption, helping to conserve the world's natural resources for future generations. We are excited to showcase our expertise in these areas through our new, improved online platform."
As sustainability and resiliency become increasingly vital in the construction and engineering sectors, Eco Engineering has proactively adapted its services to integrate renewable energy systems, energy efficiency solutions, and cutting-edge technologies. By offering comprehensive sustainable energy systems, including solar power, electric vehicle charging station infrastructure, and energy storage solutions, the company aims to help clients reduce their carbon footprint and achieve their environmental goals.
Additionally, Eco Engineering recognizes the growing importance of resiliency in the face of various disruptions, such as natural disasters and grid failures. They now provide resilient infrastructure solutions that enable businesses to maintain their operations and mitigate potential risks, ensuring continuity even during challenging circumstances.
The launch of the new website and the continued growth of their services represent the next phase for Eco Engineering and are just a few of the reasons Eco Engineering was selected as one of the “Fast 55.” The Cincinnati Business Courier selected Eco Engineering as 15th on the list of the “Fast 55” – a list that includes 55 of fastest growing companies in Greater Cincinnati.
By combining their extensive experience in commercial, nationwide lighting retrofits with their growing expertise as an EPC in sustainable energy systems and resiliency, the company aims to continue delivering comprehensive and integrated energy solutions that empower their clients to thrive in a rapidly changing world.
To check out the new website, explore career opportunities and learn more about Eco Engineering's services, please visit www.ecoengineering.com.
