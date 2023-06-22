10th Planet Jiu Jitsu Chino Hills Competitors Dominate Jiu Jitsu World League in Stockton: Jeff Willingham, Jason Townsell, and Alberto Sotomayor Take Home Gold
Three competitors from 10th Planet Jiu Jitsu Chino Hills dominated the Jiu Jitsu World League Pacific Open in Stockton,CA, winning gold medals in the No Gi competition.Jeff Willingham, Jason Townsell, and Alberto Sotomayor showcased their skills and scored no points against them.The team aims to excel at the upcoming World Championship and currently ranks 6th in No Gi.Located in Chino Hills, the academy offers classes for all levels, emphasizing a friendly environment and top-notch instruction.
Chino Hills, CA, June 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Three competitors from 10th Planet Jiu Jitsu Chino Hills, Jeff Willingham, Jason Townsell, and Alberto Sotomayor, traveled to Stockton, California, to compete in the Jiu Jitsu World League Pacific Open over the weekend, and returned home with gold medals after dominating their opponents in the No Gi Jiu Jitsu competition.
Nearly 4,000 competitors from around the world were in attendance, but none could stop the three. Jeff Willingham won in the finals with an impressive ezekiel choke. Jason Townsell submitted his opponent in the finals with a triangle choke, and Alberto Sotomayor won in the finals with a kimura. What makes this even more impressive is that none of their opponents scored any points on them.
"We are thrilled to bring these 3 gold medals back to our community in Chino Hills, CA. Our competitors have worked hard to prepare for this competition and their hard work and dedication paid off," said Coach Brandon Townsell. "These victories demonstrate the high level of jiu jitsu we teach at 10th Planet Jiu Jitsu Chino Hills."
Next up for 10th Planet Chino Hills are the Jiu Jitsu World League World Championship being held at UCLA. They currently are sitting in 6th place overall for No Gi competition and are looking to move into the top 3 and soon take over the number 1 spot. They are bringing competitors hungry to win their first team world championship and take home the banner to Chino Hills,Ca!
10th Planet Jiu Jitsu Chino Hills is located off Pipeline and Chino Hills Parkway in Chino Hills, CA. and offers a variety of classes for beginners and advanced students alike, in a friendly and welcoming environment. The recent victories of Willingham, Townsell, and Sotomayor highlight the quality of instruction and the commitment to excellence at 10th Planet Jiu Jitsu Chino Hills.
10th Planet Jiu Jitsu Chino Hills is a highly respected jiu jitsu academy that specializes in No Gi Jiu Jitsu and provides a unique, welcoming environment for beginners and experienced athletes alike. Their team is committed to helping you achieve your goals, regardless of your level of experience. They are proud to serve the Chino Hills community, and invite you to come and train with them for a chance to learn from some of the best jiu jitsu practitioners in the area.
Jeff Willingham
(909) 616-1813
10thPlanetChinoHills.com
