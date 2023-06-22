10th Planet Jiu Jitsu Chino Hills Competitors Dominate Jiu Jitsu World League in Stockton: Jeff Willingham, Jason Townsell, and Alberto Sotomayor Take Home Gold

Three competitors from 10th Planet Jiu Jitsu Chino Hills dominated the Jiu Jitsu World League Pacific Open in Stockton,CA, winning gold medals in the No Gi competition.Jeff Willingham, Jason Townsell, and Alberto Sotomayor showcased their skills and scored no points against them.The team aims to excel at the upcoming World Championship and currently ranks 6th in No Gi.Located in Chino Hills, the academy offers classes for all levels, emphasizing a friendly environment and top-notch instruction.