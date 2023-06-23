Crypto Lists Hits 200 Bitcoin Reviews Milestone
The fast-growth crypto review site achieves major milestone in iGaming diversification drive.
Las Vegas, NV, June 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- CryptoLists.com, a leading online platform in the cryptocurrency space, has announced a significant milestone: the completion of its 200th review of Bitcoin casinos. This achievement marks a significant step forward for the company, putting it ahead of many competitors in the space.
Launched in 2021, Crypto Lists began by focusing on reviewing exchanges, blockchains, and coins. Earlier this year, the company expanded its coverage to include iGaming by reviewing casinos, deposit methods, game developers, games, and bonuses.
The company's move into the Bitcoin casino space has been met with enthusiasm from its readers. Crypto Lists' detailed reviews provide users with a comprehensive understanding of what all different Bitcoin casinos have to offer, from deposit bonuses to the quality of games.
Co-Founder Markus Jalmerot stated, "Reaching 200 Bitcoin casino reviews is a remarkable achievement and one we couldn’t have foreseen in March 2023. The pace the team has set has been extremely impressive, and I couldn’t be more delighted.”
He continued, “I set an optimistic estimate several months ago that we may reach this milestone in the end of June or early July, but to see it come to fruition signifies our commitment to providing the most comprehensive information in the crypto space. We're excited about the future and the opportunity to continue growing and diversifying our offerings."
Today, Crypto Lists cover over 250 different deposit methods, 350 developers and more than 30 game reviews and they are all categorized and showing up in the BTC casino reviews.
About Crypto Lists
CryptoLists.com is a leading review site that covers important industry events and various crypto projects. Launched in 2021, it has expanded its scope from reviewing exchanges, blockchains, and coins to include Bitcoin casinos and related iGaming brands including developers and their games.
Crypto Lists is committed to providing comprehensive, accurate, and up-to-date information to readers, empowering them to make smarter decisions in the fast-paced world of Web3.
For more information about Crypto Lists and to view their extensive library of BTC casino reviews, visit https://www.cryptolists.com/casinos/.
Contact
Crypto Lists LimitedContact
Markus Jalmerot
+351911065323
https://www.cryptolists.com
