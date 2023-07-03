Bookiehelper.com Enters the Gambling Software Provider Arena

BookieHelper.com has launched a betting software platform aiming to revolutionize online bookies' operations. They provide concierge-style support, professional assistance, and scalable solutions for both small and large betting operators. The platform offers pre-game and dynamic live betting, virtual and live dealer casinos, a prop builder, and premium racebook software. Free call center services, multiple language support, and secure cryptocurrency payments are also provided.