Andrew Donaldson Named Account Administrator at RT Specialty
Hamilton, NJ, July 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Andrew (AJ) Donaldson has been named an account administrator within RT Specialty’s Environmental and Construction Professional Practice (RT ECP). He is responsible for supporting the account management, new business, and policy servicing efforts of the company’s senior leadership team.
“AJ has the educational and interpersonal skills that we strive to find in young professionals,” said Jayden Johnson, a consultant at RT Specialty. “He is a dedicated and intelligent team player with an overwhelming interest in environmental issues. The regulatory work he performed while working with several organic farm communities will offer a valuable gateway to the environmental professional liability efforts we supply to our clients on a daily basis.”
Prior to RT ECP, Donaldson held positions at CROPP Cooperative/Organic Valley in Cashton, WI and Happy Valley Farm in Black Earth, WI.
A resident of Janesville, WI, Donaldson holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Geography with an Environmental Science Emphasis from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. He can be reached at aj.donaldson@rtspecialty.com or by calling 608-843-5741.
About RT Environmental & Construction Professional
RT Environmental and Construction Professional (RT ECP) is a part of the RT Specialty division of RSG Specialty, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company based in Illinois. RSG Specialty, LLC, is a subsidiary of Ryan Specialty, LLC. RT ECP provides wholesale insurance brokerage and other services to agents and brokers. RT ECP does not solicit insurance from the public. Some products may only be available in certain states, and some products may only be available from surplus lines insurers. In California: RSG Specialty Insurance Services, LLC (License # 0G97516). © 2023 Ryan Specialty, LLC
For more information, please visit rtspecialty.com or call 609-298-3516.
“AJ has the educational and interpersonal skills that we strive to find in young professionals,” said Jayden Johnson, a consultant at RT Specialty. “He is a dedicated and intelligent team player with an overwhelming interest in environmental issues. The regulatory work he performed while working with several organic farm communities will offer a valuable gateway to the environmental professional liability efforts we supply to our clients on a daily basis.”
Prior to RT ECP, Donaldson held positions at CROPP Cooperative/Organic Valley in Cashton, WI and Happy Valley Farm in Black Earth, WI.
A resident of Janesville, WI, Donaldson holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Geography with an Environmental Science Emphasis from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. He can be reached at aj.donaldson@rtspecialty.com or by calling 608-843-5741.
About RT Environmental & Construction Professional
RT Environmental and Construction Professional (RT ECP) is a part of the RT Specialty division of RSG Specialty, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company based in Illinois. RSG Specialty, LLC, is a subsidiary of Ryan Specialty, LLC. RT ECP provides wholesale insurance brokerage and other services to agents and brokers. RT ECP does not solicit insurance from the public. Some products may only be available in certain states, and some products may only be available from surplus lines insurers. In California: RSG Specialty Insurance Services, LLC (License # 0G97516). © 2023 Ryan Specialty, LLC
For more information, please visit rtspecialty.com or call 609-298-3516.
Contact
RT Environmental & Construction Professional PracticeContact
Sheryl Barr
609-528-3884
Sheryl Barr
609-528-3884
Categories