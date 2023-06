1985 Games Announces D&D Campaign Setting Inspired by Studio Ghibli & Legend of Zelda

Portland, OR, June 29, 2023 --( PR.com )-- 1985 Games, creators of Dungeon Craft and VHS Dice, will return to Kickstarter this summer with an all-new D&D campaign setting inspired by the breathtaking films of Studio Ghibli and the popular game series The Legend of Zelda. In Obojima: Tales from the Tall Grass, players will explore a fully-realized world across over 250 pages of 5E content.The book will encapsulate the cozy nostalgia of your favorite game or movie universe while bringing hundreds of new and interesting options to the table, including playable races, subclasses, spells, magic items, feats, and more.The ArtistsThe book will contain hundreds of stylized illustrations depicting the island of Obojima and its strange inhabitants. To visually bring this world to life, the project creators have brought two outstanding artists on board.Varguy Art is a German illustrator who has exploded in online popularity over the last half-decade. His simplistic and familiar art style, paired with his unbridled creativity, has allowed him to grow a dedicated following and carve out his niche in the digital art space.Panel Per Day, otherwise known as Scott Higginbotham, is an Australian illustrator best known for his work in the indie comic scene through projects like Solid State. His popularity has grown significantly in the last two years as the Instagram and Twitter communities have discovered his skillful character and creature design.Inside The BookObojima: Tales From The Tall Grass is broken into two halves. The first details the island of Obojima and explores its locations, characters, and lore. The second details hundreds of new player options, as well as a robust collection of monster stat blocks and a new system for Potion Crafting.Through the power of crowdfunding, the 1985 Games team seeks to expand the book's size by almost 90 pages with stretch goal adventure content that will get gaming groups into the Obojima action even faster.Never Before Seen 5E Content:A detailed Potion Crafting system with 130+ ingredients & 180+ potions to create8 Subclasses3 Playable Races50 Spells60 Monsters50 Magic ItemsThe Hero’s Journey Boon SystemThematic Feats & Fighting Styles8 Familiars and Fresh Familiar Mechanics20 Weapons & Weapon Mechanics10 In-Depth Chapters on the World & Lore of ObojimaInspiration and ConceptionIn a world full of gritty, grim dark, hyper-realism, 1985 Games desperately wanted a refreshing take for their first 5E supplement. So, Creative Director Jeremiah Crofton looked back to his childhood for inspiration. Growing up, Crofton was an avid console and tabletop gamer, but through the years no other game came close to his love for the wildly popular Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. This fantasy epic for the Nintendo 64 became increasingly influential in his life and would be the catalyst that brought Crofton to seek out the film Princess Mononoke; which at the time was described to him as Pocahontas meets The Legend of Zelda.Now, many years later, Crofton is just as passionate about the game series and animation studio he fell in love with as a child. So, when 1985 Games started talking about the possibility of creating their own DnD campaign setting, he felt it was the perfect time to pay homage to the media that have inspired him as a creative for more than a decade.The KickstarterThe campaign is set to launch at the start of August and will run until the end of the month. With the introduction of 15 new products from pin sets to card decks, a slew of Kickstarter exclusives, and an action-packed stretch goal line-up, 1985 Games plans to make this their biggest Kickstarter yet.Additionally, the team will be giving all of their early supporters a special gift in the form of a handmade resin D20, a call back to their 2022 VHS Dice Kickstarter, and a thematic tie-in to the world of Obojima itself.Playtest MaterialSince early June, 1985 Games has been releasing playtest material to their community weekly, a practice they plan to continue up to launch day. So far, they have released a collection of creatures, subclasses, and magic items, with more player options still to come.About 1985 GamesLocated in Portland, Oregon, 1985 Games was started by a group of players looking for a better way to game in real-time. Beginning with the success of their first Kickstarter the Dungeon Craft terrain system back in 2019, the team has continued to explore new possibilities for every area of the TTRPG hobby, with new products released each year. This will be their ninth Kickstarter campaign and the team plans to make it one of their largest. Led by Creative Director Jeremiah Crofton and President Lenny Gotter, 1985 Games seeks out new ways to address core community needs (and wants) by creating the gaming accessories they want at their table. You can find 1985 Games on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Tiktok.