Charles Conroy Elected to Esports Hall of Fame

The Esports Trade Association (ESTA) is proud to announce that Charles Conroy has been elected as the first-ever inductee into the ESTA Hall of Fame. This prestigious award recognizes individuals who have made significant and lasting contributions to the esports industry, shaping its development and advancing its growth. Join them at EsportsNext 2023 in Chicago, August 21-22 to celebrate Charles and his Hall of Fame.