Charles Conroy Elected to Esports Hall of Fame
The Esports Trade Association (ESTA) is proud to announce that Charles Conroy has been elected as the first-ever inductee into the ESTA Hall of Fame. This prestigious award recognizes individuals who have made significant and lasting contributions to the esports industry, shaping its development and advancing its growth.
Charles Conroy, currently serving as the VP of Publisher Relations & Business Development at Unikrn brings over 18 years of invaluable experience in the esports industry. His vast knowledge and expertise have played a pivotal role in the expansion and business development of several prominent gaming organizations.
Charles began his career at the age of 17, being one of the world’s first managers behind team JaX Money Crew. After their surprise initial success, Charles and JMC moved to Direct TV’s Championship Gaming Series, where he served as the General Manager of the Dallas Venom. Notably, Conroy served as the Chief Development Officer and Equity Partner at Complexity Gaming, a position he held from 2009 to 2017. During his tenure, he spearheaded initiatives to secure sponsorships and devised innovative strategies to enhance global brand awareness for Complexity Gaming. Under his leadership, Complexity Gaming flourished and ultimately caught the attention of the Dallas Cowboys, resulting in the organization's acquisition. Conroy's efforts positioned Complexity Gaming as a frontrunner in the esports industry, and his vision and dedication played a significant role in the team's success.
Beyond his accomplishments at Complexity Gaming, Charles Conroy also served as the Vice President of Gaming at The Switch, where he oversaw the company's global expansion and the development of its transmission and production services. The Switch, a private cloud service revolutionizing live video production worldwide, greatly benefited from Conroy's leadership and expertise in navigating the esports landscape.
“We are so excited to award Charles Conroy with our first-ever Hall of Fame award. Charles truly is a champion for the esports industry and the ESTA community, and we can’t wait to see what else he does in the future. The Esports Trade Association is here to support and unify the esports industry, and Charles reflects that as well. Congratulations Charles!” Megan Van Petten, Founder of the Esports Trade Association.
The induction of Charles Conroy into the ESTA Hall of Fame will be celebrated during the upcoming EsportsNext 2023 conference, to be held at the Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel from August 21 to 22. EsportsNext is an annual B2B conference organized by the Esports Trade Association, providing a platform for industry professionals to network, share knowledge, and foster the sustainable growth of the esports community.
For media inquiries or further information about the Esports Trade Association and the EsportsNext 2023 conference, please contact info@esportsta.org.
About the Esports Trade Association:
The Esports Trade Association (ESTA) is dedicated to promoting, protecting, and advancing the broader interests of the esports community. Through professional development programs, networking opportunities, industry research, and valuable resources, ESTA strives to foster business expertise and sustainable growth within the esports industry. The association's initiatives aim to increase the number of participants, sponsors, products, and services while executing industry events and procuring industry research.
