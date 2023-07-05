RTL Food Consulting Unveils Ready to Launch Online Courses for Food Industry Entrepreneurs

Have you thought about starting a food business and don’t know where to start? RTL Food Consulting launches online courses for aspiring food entrepreneurs beginning on July 11, 2023. They offer a variety of courses designed to help you every step of the way as you bring your food product to market. Christine Welch, Founder of RTL (Ready to Launch) Food Consulting, has worked with many food companies guiding them through various aspects of launching a food product.