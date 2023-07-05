RTL Food Consulting Unveils Ready to Launch Online Courses for Food Industry Entrepreneurs
Have you thought about starting a food business and don’t know where to start? RTL Food Consulting launches online courses for aspiring food entrepreneurs beginning on July 11, 2023. They offer a variety of courses designed to help you every step of the way as you bring your food product to market. Christine Welch, Founder of RTL (Ready to Launch) Food Consulting, has worked with many food companies guiding them through various aspects of launching a food product.
Green Bay, WI, July 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- RTL Food Consulting is proud to announce the launch of its comprehensive online courses beginning on July 11, 2023. Their courses are for aspiring food entrepreneurs. RTL provides the information needed to learn, launch, and market a food product.
RTL Food Consulting has worked with numerous food companies through the process of launching their products and helping them with various aspects of growing their food business.
“When you take a course from RTL Food Consulting, you gain first-hand knowledge and experience in bringing your food product to market,” said Christine Welch, Founder of RTL Food Consulting. “Each course provides valuable guidance and support to promising food entrepreneurs. With our extensive experience in the industry, we are committed to helping others overcome the challenges of launching a successful food product.”
Their courses focus on four major categories - The Basics, Regulatory, Marketing, and Manufacturing.
If you have a product you are ready to take to the food industry, they recommend starting with:
The Basics. Part 1: Wholesale Readiness course provides an overview, covering essential topics on setting up a company (incorporation, obtaining FEIN, etc.), insurance considerations, FDA and local compliance, food labeling, and an overview of food certifications.
The Basics - Part 2: Wholesale Readiness course explores additional high-level topics critical to bringing a food product to market. Subjects covered include HACCP Plan and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs), Standard Operation Procedures and Policies, Pricing for Profit, and Manufacturing vs Co-Packing.
For a complete list of courses and to register, please visit rtlfoodconsulting.com
In addition to the online courses, RTL Food Consulting provides one-on-one consulting.
RTL offers an initial 30-minute consultation at no cost to clarify what is needed.
“We are passionate about the food industry and working with entrepreneurs,” adds Christine Welch. “We want to help you bring your product to market successfully.”
Have you thought about starting a food business and don’t know where to start? RTL Food Consulting launches its online courses for aspiring food entrepreneurs beginning on July 11, 2023.
RTL Food Consulting has worked with numerous food companies through the process of launching their products and helping them with various aspects of growing their food business.
“When you take a course from RTL Food Consulting, you gain first-hand knowledge and experience in bringing your food product to market,” said Christine Welch, Founder of RTL Food Consulting. “Each course provides valuable guidance and support to promising food entrepreneurs. With our extensive experience in the industry, we are committed to helping others overcome the challenges of launching a successful food product.”
Their courses focus on four major categories - The Basics, Regulatory, Marketing, and Manufacturing.
If you have a product you are ready to take to the food industry, they recommend starting with:
The Basics. Part 1: Wholesale Readiness course provides an overview, covering essential topics on setting up a company (incorporation, obtaining FEIN, etc.), insurance considerations, FDA and local compliance, food labeling, and an overview of food certifications.
The Basics - Part 2: Wholesale Readiness course explores additional high-level topics critical to bringing a food product to market. Subjects covered include HACCP Plan and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs), Standard Operation Procedures and Policies, Pricing for Profit, and Manufacturing vs Co-Packing.
For a complete list of courses and to register, please visit rtlfoodconsulting.com
In addition to the online courses, RTL Food Consulting provides one-on-one consulting.
RTL offers an initial 30-minute consultation at no cost to clarify what is needed.
“We are passionate about the food industry and working with entrepreneurs,” adds Christine Welch. “We want to help you bring your product to market successfully.”
Have you thought about starting a food business and don’t know where to start? RTL Food Consulting launches its online courses for aspiring food entrepreneurs beginning on July 11, 2023.
Contact
RTL Food Consulting, LLCContact
Christine Welch
920-672-2192
rtlfoodconsulting.com
Christine Welch
920-672-2192
rtlfoodconsulting.com
Categories