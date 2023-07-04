New York Imaging Specialists Welcome Lachlan McG. Smith, MD
Port Jefferson Station, NY, July 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- NY Imaging Specialists is proud to welcome board-certified diagnostic radiologist Dr. Lachlan McGalliard Smith. Dr. Smith will practice at 1500 Route 112 Bldg 2, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776.
"Dr. Smith brings years of experience to our imaging team, and his dedication to patient care aligns perfectly with our mission at NY Imaging Specialists," said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO. “His expertise will be an incredible asset to our practice and further enhance quality patient care.”
Dr. Smith has a primary focus on advanced cardiovascular CTA, MRI, and cross-sectional imaging in the abdomen, with a specific interest in liver, adrenal, and renal pathologies. He is dedicated to providing exceptional outpatient imaging care alongside colleagues he has known since medical school.
"My journey into Radiology began serendipitously when I joined the Department of Radiology at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center as a clinical research assistant,” Dr. Smith said. “Witnessing the pivotal role of imaging diagnostics and cutting-edge technology solidified my passion for this field."
Dr. Smith emphasizes patient care as his top priority, ensuring that each individual receives the right imaging at the right time. He collaborates closely with referring physicians and healthcare professionals to guide imaging workups and manage patient outcomes. As a dedicated educator, Dr. Smith strives to enhance understanding among all stakeholders, from referrers to patients, by clearly explaining imaging procedures.
Dr. Smith recognizes the importance of addressing any concerns and misconceptions to ease patient apprehension. Therefore, he helps patients feel more comfortable throughout their radiology procedures by answering questions and providing detailed explanations.
Dr. Smith's received his Doctor of Medicine from the State University of New York, Stony Brook. He completed his Diagnostic Imaging Residency at Rhode Island Hospital, where he served as Chief Resident, and further honed his expertise through a Cardiovascular Imaging Fellowship at Yale University. Previously, Dr. Smith served as an Assistant Professor of Radiology at Stony Brook University, where he held the position of Director of Advanced Cardiovascular CT/MR Imaging.
Beyond his professional pursuits, Dr. Smith enjoys spending quality time with his wife and raising their three daughters. He also enjoys outdoor activities like beach visits, water-related adventures, and playing soccer and tennis.
"I am thrilled to join NY Imaging Specialists and deliver fast, accurate, and high-quality interpretations for our patients,” Dr. Smith said. “I look forward to making a positive impact and ensuring optimal patient outcomes."
To make an appointment, call (833) 269-4624.
About New York Imaging Specialists:
Our mission at NY Imaging Specialists is to provide the highest-quality advanced imaging in a patient-centered and compassionate environment, with the comfort and convenience of being close to home. For more information, visit www.nyimaging.com.
