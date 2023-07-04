Kinjal Gosalia, MD, Joins NY Health
Port Jefferson Station, NY, July 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- New York Health (NY Health) is proud to announce the addition of board-certified nephrologist Kinjal Gosalia, MD. Dr. Gosalia will practice at 5316 Nesconset Hwy, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776.
"We are proud to welcome Dr. Kinjal Gosalia to NY Health," said Dr. Rohit Reejsinghani, FACP, MBA, Executive Director of NY Health. “Her dedication to patient well-being and collaborative approach will greatly benefit our patients, ensuring the highest standard of care for those with kidney-related conditions.”
Dr. Gosalia is dedicated to providing the highest quality of care to patients with Acute Kidney Injury, Chronic Kidney Disease, Hypertension, Glomerular diseases, Diabetic Nephropathy, Fluid and Electrolyte disorders, and Polycystic Kidney Disease. Dr. Gosalia has a special clinical interest in the education, evaluation, and management of chronic kidney disease/end-stage kidney disease, including home dialysis modalities, home hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis, and kidney transplantation.
She also specializes in Obstetrics-Nephrology, where she is trained to see pregnant patients with Kidney Diseases and Hypertensive Disorders of Pregnancy. Her passion for Biology, Biochemistry, Internal Medicine, Renal Physiology, Acid-Base and Electrolyte Disorders, and Hypertensive Disorders in Pregnancy led her to pursue her specialty and sub-specialty.
Additionally, Dr. Gosalia is multilingual in English, Hindi, Gujarati, and Marathi. She enjoys spending quality time with her family and friends, traveling, and cooking various cuisines while trying to maintain a healthy balanced lifestyle.
Dr. Gosalia received her medical degree from Victor Babes University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Timisoara, Romania. She completed her Residency at Richmond University Medical Center affiliated with Mount Sinai in Internal Medicine and her Nephrology Fellowship at North Shore University Hospital & Long Island Jewish Hospital in New York.
“I am excited to join NY Health, one of the premier nephrology practices in Long Island,” Dr. Gosalia said.
To make an appointment with Dr. Gosalia, please call 631-689-7800. For more information, visit nyhealth.com.
About New York Health
New York Health (NYHealth) is the premier center for primary and specialty care services. Our network of outstanding physicians specialize in family medicine, internal medicine, physical therapy, nephrology, rheumatology, surgery, urology, OB/GYN, and pain management. At NY Health, we are dedicated to healthcare excellence and provide highly professional, sensitive, and personalized care. For more information, visit nyhealth.com.
"We are proud to welcome Dr. Kinjal Gosalia to NY Health," said Dr. Rohit Reejsinghani, FACP, MBA, Executive Director of NY Health. “Her dedication to patient well-being and collaborative approach will greatly benefit our patients, ensuring the highest standard of care for those with kidney-related conditions.”
Dr. Gosalia is dedicated to providing the highest quality of care to patients with Acute Kidney Injury, Chronic Kidney Disease, Hypertension, Glomerular diseases, Diabetic Nephropathy, Fluid and Electrolyte disorders, and Polycystic Kidney Disease. Dr. Gosalia has a special clinical interest in the education, evaluation, and management of chronic kidney disease/end-stage kidney disease, including home dialysis modalities, home hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis, and kidney transplantation.
She also specializes in Obstetrics-Nephrology, where she is trained to see pregnant patients with Kidney Diseases and Hypertensive Disorders of Pregnancy. Her passion for Biology, Biochemistry, Internal Medicine, Renal Physiology, Acid-Base and Electrolyte Disorders, and Hypertensive Disorders in Pregnancy led her to pursue her specialty and sub-specialty.
Additionally, Dr. Gosalia is multilingual in English, Hindi, Gujarati, and Marathi. She enjoys spending quality time with her family and friends, traveling, and cooking various cuisines while trying to maintain a healthy balanced lifestyle.
Dr. Gosalia received her medical degree from Victor Babes University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Timisoara, Romania. She completed her Residency at Richmond University Medical Center affiliated with Mount Sinai in Internal Medicine and her Nephrology Fellowship at North Shore University Hospital & Long Island Jewish Hospital in New York.
“I am excited to join NY Health, one of the premier nephrology practices in Long Island,” Dr. Gosalia said.
To make an appointment with Dr. Gosalia, please call 631-689-7800. For more information, visit nyhealth.com.
About New York Health
New York Health (NYHealth) is the premier center for primary and specialty care services. Our network of outstanding physicians specialize in family medicine, internal medicine, physical therapy, nephrology, rheumatology, surgery, urology, OB/GYN, and pain management. At NY Health, we are dedicated to healthcare excellence and provide highly professional, sensitive, and personalized care. For more information, visit nyhealth.com.
Contact
New York HealthContact
Sarah Gould
631-574-8360
nyhealth.com
Sarah Gould
631-574-8360
nyhealth.com
Categories