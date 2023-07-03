Victoria Shklar, MD Joins New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Lake Success, NY, July 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the nation’s leading oncology practices, is proud to announce the addition of oncologist-hematologist Victoria Shklar, MD. She will practice at 1 Delaware Drive, Lake Success, NY 11042, and 1055 Stewart Ave, Bethpage, NY 11714.
"We are proud to welcome Dr. Shklar to our practice," said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO of NYCBS. "Her valuable experience as a member of our Fellowship program has equipped her with the expertise and dedication to provide exceptional care to our patients. We are confident that her commitment to advancing the field of medicine and her compassionate approach will greatly benefit our practice and the patients we serve."
While obtaining an undergraduate degree in Genetics at Rutgers University, Dr. Shklar became involved in scientific research at molecular biology laboratories. After graduating, she continued her research at Princeton University. Later, Dr. Shklar transitioned to clinical research at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and witnessed the tailoring of new research and clinical trials to individual cases. She saw how research on a molecular level has the potential to aid our understanding of disease and improve treatment, which inspired her to pursue medicine. Dr. Shklar’s clinical practice covers a broad range of hematological and oncological disorders, but she has a particular interest in breast and gastrointestinal cancers. She has also been involved in the growing field of cardio-oncology by establishing the first cardio-oncology database at Stony Brook University Hospital and subsequently co-authoring a chapter on cancer therapies and cardiac dysfunction in a heart failure textbook.
Dr. Shklar received her medical degree at the Sackler School of Medicine-Tel Aviv University. She completed her residency in Internal Medicine at Stony Brook University Hospital and was named Chief Resident in Quality and Safety at the Northport VA Medical Center. Following residency, she completed her Hematology-Oncology Fellowship with New York Cancer & Blood Specialists’ joint fellowship program with John T. Mather Memorial Hospital-Northwell.
“I am dedicated to advocating for my patients and guiding them through the challenges of their journey,” Dr. Shklar said. “I strongly believe that each person is unique, with their own disease and individual health concerns. My approach to care is centered around providing personalized support that addresses not only their physical well-being but also their mental and emotional needs."
To make an appointment with Dr. Shklar, please call 516-336-5255. For more information, visit nycancer.com.
About New York Cancer & Blood Specialists:
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is a leading oncology practice in the New York Metropolitan area committed to providing world-class, patient-centered affordable care to patients with cancer and blood disorders in their own communities, close to family and friends. NYCBS has more than 30 locations and 35 hospital affiliations throughout Nassau and Suffolk counties, in the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens, Staten Island, and Brooklyn. We offer a multidisciplinary and comprehensive approach to care that utilizes the most advanced imaging, state-of-the-art therapies, cutting-edge clinical trials, on-site pharmacies, and an in-house laboratory with a full range of pathology services. Advocating for and ensuring the health and well-being of our patients is and always will be our top priority. For more information, visit www.nycancer.com.
