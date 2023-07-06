The Evolution of Sisterhood: Evolving a Multidisciplinary Consulting Vision Under the Helm of Heidi Pearson and Dee Speed
Creative Visionaries Coming Out of New Orleans Launch an All Women Creative Consultancy Multi-Media Partnership, Addressing Experiences Rooted in Culture
New Orleans, LA, July 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Accomplished creative director Dee Speed and seasoned visual storyteller Heidi Pearson have joined forces to launch an inspiring all-women creative consultancy and multi-media partnership. This remarkable collaboration merges Pearson PR Strategy, spearheaded by Pearson, and deedee9:14, the distinguished art and design brand founded by Speed. Together, they are set to redefine the creative landscape, empowering women and showcasing the strength of female-led ventures.
Pearson and Speed decided to deliberately focus on amplifying women's voices as a testament to what it means to actively remove boundaries and declare creative independence, unencumbered by limitations or gatekeeping. Both are touted for crafting transcending visuals and connecting influential people together to show the power in community. Their collaboration serves as a testament to what it means to actively remove boundaries and declare creative independence, unencumbered by limitations or gatekeeping. Together, they draw upon the rich traditions that have shaped their lives, inspired by memories of their shared experiences growing up in the vibrant city of New Orleans, Louisiana.
“Independence matters very deeply to us in recognizing our ability (and that of our clients) to break away from the norm. We adopt new technology and test it quickly. And we unapologetically practice publicly,” explains Heidi Pearson.
“There are no rules. I've personally always lived my life as a renaissance creative; a multi-hyphenate before we even had the term, as an artist, a photographer, a designer, and I don't stay in any one lane. It's made me a better broader creative in a world that would very much like to paint you with one color,” says Dee Speed.
Their latest experiential feté involves a deeper dive into the culinary and historic food scene of New Orleans that spans the African diaspora and a celebration of New Orleans influencers who share in the common sisterhood. To coordinate an interview with Dee Speed and or Heidi Pearson, email heidi@pearsonprconsulting.com.
About Heidi Pearson
Heidi Pearson is an avid culture buff, art lover, photographer, and self-proclaimed Top-Chef with nearly two decades of experience in PR strategy and marketing communications. She has led teams at top PR firms in Chicago, crafting engaging campaigns and advocating for diversity. Her latest role as Managing Director at The MRKT, working with clients like AppleTV, Amazon's Prime Video, Disney+, AMC, OWN, Sony and NBC Universal, and lead consultative media training for ABC’s Bachelor and Bachelorette franchises. Heidi holds an MBA from DePaul University with a double major in Economics & Business Strategy and serves as the Economics Department Alumni Ambassador. She currently resides in both Chicago and New Orleans, splitting her time between the two cities.
About Dee Speed
Dee Speed is a multidisciplinary creative director, graphic designer, photographer, industrial designer, interior designer, fine artist, and tech muse. Currently she is Director of Design for YouTube Music. Known largely for her work in the tech space, her career has seen her talents called upon by the likes of Microsoft, Apple, Disney, Google and most recently YouTube. Her interiors company and studio sit under the brand deedee9:14 with industrial design projects featured in Dwell Magazine as well as fine art showings in MoMA and the Tate Modern museum. She currently resides in San Francisco and New Orleans.
Pearson and Speed decided to deliberately focus on amplifying women's voices as a testament to what it means to actively remove boundaries and declare creative independence, unencumbered by limitations or gatekeeping. Both are touted for crafting transcending visuals and connecting influential people together to show the power in community. Their collaboration serves as a testament to what it means to actively remove boundaries and declare creative independence, unencumbered by limitations or gatekeeping. Together, they draw upon the rich traditions that have shaped their lives, inspired by memories of their shared experiences growing up in the vibrant city of New Orleans, Louisiana.
“Independence matters very deeply to us in recognizing our ability (and that of our clients) to break away from the norm. We adopt new technology and test it quickly. And we unapologetically practice publicly,” explains Heidi Pearson.
“There are no rules. I've personally always lived my life as a renaissance creative; a multi-hyphenate before we even had the term, as an artist, a photographer, a designer, and I don't stay in any one lane. It's made me a better broader creative in a world that would very much like to paint you with one color,” says Dee Speed.
Their latest experiential feté involves a deeper dive into the culinary and historic food scene of New Orleans that spans the African diaspora and a celebration of New Orleans influencers who share in the common sisterhood. To coordinate an interview with Dee Speed and or Heidi Pearson, email heidi@pearsonprconsulting.com.
About Heidi Pearson
Heidi Pearson is an avid culture buff, art lover, photographer, and self-proclaimed Top-Chef with nearly two decades of experience in PR strategy and marketing communications. She has led teams at top PR firms in Chicago, crafting engaging campaigns and advocating for diversity. Her latest role as Managing Director at The MRKT, working with clients like AppleTV, Amazon's Prime Video, Disney+, AMC, OWN, Sony and NBC Universal, and lead consultative media training for ABC’s Bachelor and Bachelorette franchises. Heidi holds an MBA from DePaul University with a double major in Economics & Business Strategy and serves as the Economics Department Alumni Ambassador. She currently resides in both Chicago and New Orleans, splitting her time between the two cities.
About Dee Speed
Dee Speed is a multidisciplinary creative director, graphic designer, photographer, industrial designer, interior designer, fine artist, and tech muse. Currently she is Director of Design for YouTube Music. Known largely for her work in the tech space, her career has seen her talents called upon by the likes of Microsoft, Apple, Disney, Google and most recently YouTube. Her interiors company and studio sit under the brand deedee9:14 with industrial design projects featured in Dwell Magazine as well as fine art showings in MoMA and the Tate Modern museum. She currently resides in San Francisco and New Orleans.
Contact
Pearson PR StrategyContact
Heidi Pearson
(312) 550-8777
www.pprcstrategy.com
Dee Speed
(415) 696-2107
Dee@deedee914.com
Heidi Pearson
(312) 550-8777
www.pprcstrategy.com
Dee Speed
(415) 696-2107
Dee@deedee914.com
Categories