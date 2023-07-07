Back to the Future Cast Reuniting at Fan Expo Chicago 2023
Chicago, IL, July 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- DeLoreanRental.com to make a spectacular appearance at Fan Expo Chicago with the Doc Brown Van and DeLorean Time Machine from Back to the Future, joined by iconic cast members.
DeLoreanRental.com, the premier provider of DeLorean Time Machine replicas for unforgettable experiences, is thrilled to announce its participation at Fan Expo Chicago from August 10 to 13. This eagerly anticipated event will showcase the legendary Doc Brown Van and DeLorean Time Machine, made famous by the beloved Back to the Future film series. Adding to the excitement, Fan Expo Chicago will also feature appearances by esteemed cast members including Tom Wilson, Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, and Lea Thompson.
The Fan Expo Chicago event, known for celebrating pop culture and all things fandom, will serve as the ultimate playground for Back to the Future enthusiasts. Attendees will have the extraordinary opportunity to get up close and personal with two iconic vehicles that have left an indelible mark on cinematic history. DeLoreanRental.com will be offering exclusive photo opportunities with the Doc Brown Van and DeLorean Time Machine, allowing fans to capture timeless moments in the most unforgettable way.
"We are incredibly thrilled to be a part of Fan Expo Chicago and bring the magic of Back to the Future to life," said Jason Alspaugh, Founder and CEO of DeLoreanRental.com. "By providing fans with the chance to not only see these incredible replica vehicles but also capture cherished memories alongside the talented cast, we aim to deliver an unparalleled experience that will resonate with fans of all ages."
In addition to the extraordinary vehicles, Fan Expo Chicago will be graced by the presence of Tom Wilson, widely recognized for his role as the beloved bully, Biff Tannen. Joining him will be the incredible Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, and Lea Thompson, who portrayed the unforgettable characters Marty McFly, Doc Brown, and Lorraine Baines-McFly, respectively. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to meet, greet, and even take part in intimate Q&A sessions with these cherished cast members.
Fan Expo Chicago will be held at the Donald E Stephenson Convention Center in Rosemont, IL from August 10 to 13.
About DeLorean Rental:
DeLoreanRental.com is a leading provider of DeLorean Time Machine replicas around the country, specializing in delivering unforgettable experiences for events, photoshoots, film productions, and more. With meticulous attention to detail, their replicas bring the magic of Back to the Future to life, allowing fans to create lasting memories and experience the thrill of time travel. For more information, visit www.deloreanrental.com.
