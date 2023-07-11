AmpleHarvest.org joins USDA’s 2023 Feds Feed Families Campaign to Combat Hunger and Improve Access to Healthy Food
AmpleHarvest.org will again participate in "Feds Feed Families", the annual federal government summer food drive. The 2023 virtual campaign will run from June 26 through September 30.
Newfoundland, NJ, July 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- AmpleHarvest.org, the leading nonprofit organization fighting garden food waste and hunger, is proud to announce its participation in the 2023 Feds Feed Families campaign. AmpleHarvest.org has been a part of Feds Feed Families since 2013 thanks to the efforts of Michelle Obama and Rep. Chellie Pingree of Maine. This campaign, organized by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), is a nationwide effort to help those in need by collecting food and other donations.
Through its network of over 8,000 food pantries, AmpleHarvest.org has been helping connect millions of Americans with fresh, healthy food for over a decade. The organization's participation in the 2023 Feds Feed Families campaign helps the program to come closer to the goal of donating and delivering nearly 100 million pounds of food.
"We are thrilled to again be a part of Feds Feed Families," said Gary Oppenheimer, founder and executive director of AmpleHarvest.org. "Working together with the USDA and other partners makes a real difference in the lives of those who are struggling to put food on the table."
As part of its involvement in the campaign, AmpleHarvest.org will be working to raise awareness of the importance of surplus garden harvest donations and encouraging individuals and organizations across the country to get involved. The organization will also be working to connect food pantries with the resources and support they need to serve their communities.
"We believe that no one in this country should go hungry, and we are committed to doing everything we can to make that a reality," said Oppenheimer. "Through our involvement in the 2023 Feds Feed Families campaign, we hope to inspire others to join us in this critical effort."
The 2023 Feds Feed Families campaign is an important opportunity for federal employees to come together and make a real difference in the fight against hunger. With the support of organizations like AmpleHarvest.org, the campaign has the potential to make a significant impact on the lives of millions of people across the country.
To learn more about AmpleHarvest.org's involvement in the 2023 Feds Feed Families campaign, and to find out how you can get involved, visit ampleharvest.org/fff. Together, we can make a difference in the fight against hunger and food waste.
Contact
AmpleHarvest.orgContact
Gary Oppenheimer
267-536-9880
AmpleHarvest.org/presskit
Follow AmpleHarvest.org at Twitter.com/AmpleHarvest, Facebook.com/AmpleHarvest.org
