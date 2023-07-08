The Rubber City Tattoo Invitational is Back to Celebrate Artistic Excellence and Cultural Diversity in the Tattoo Industry
Akron, OH, July 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The tattoo industry is set to experience a momentous event as the Rubber City Tattoo Invitational returns for its 2023 edition. This prestigious gathering of talented artists and tattoo enthusiasts will take place from July 28-30 at the John S. Knight Center in downtown Akron. Showcasing the best of the best, the Rubber City Tattoo Invitational promises to be an unforgettable celebration of artistic excellence, innovation, and cultural diversity.
The Rubber City Tattoo Invitational has established itself as one of the premier tattoo conventions worldwide, attracting renowned tattoo artists, industry professionals, and passionate enthusiasts from around the globe. This year's event will exceed all expectations, featuring an impressive lineup of over 250 extraordinary artists, each known for their exceptional talent and unique styles.
"We are thrilled to bring together such a remarkable group of artists and enthusiasts at the 2023 Rubber City Tattoo Invitational," said Tony Urbanek, the event's co-founder, who has been tattooing for over 30 years and is regarded as one of the top tattoo machine builders in the world. "This year, we aim to elevate the tattoo industry even further by fostering creativity, cultural exchange, and learning. We want to create an inclusive space that inspires artists, educates enthusiasts, and promotes the art form as a vibrant and respected medium.”
In addition to the main event, the Rubber City Tattoo Invitational will feature a range of exciting entertainment and activities to enhance the overall experience. Attendees can browse through the Devil Strip, a diverse vendor area offering a wide selection of products, merchandise, and unique artisanal goods. Live music performances, a pinup contest on Saturday, a bike show on Sunday, and plenty of activities for kids including a designated kids’ area called the AK-Rowdy, means there is truly something for everyone. Attendees can enter their best tattoos in one of our many contests and take home prizes for their ink.
The 2023 Rubber City Tattoo Invitational promises to be an unparalleled celebration of tattoo artistry, where creativity knows no bounds, and boundaries are shattered. It is an event that truly encapsulates the spirit of artistic expression and cultural exchange.
Whether you are an artist, enthusiast, or simply curious about the world of tattoos, this is an experience not to be missed.
The show is also a platform to help celebrate and boost the city of Akron. The show’s co-founder, Elizabeth Clay, is an Akron native and graduate of Copley High School.
The 2023 Rubber City Tattoo Invitational is taking place July 28 (11am-10pm), July 29 (11am-10pm) and July 30 (11am-6pm). Tickets are available at the door and cost $20/day or $40 for a weekend pass. Follow the Rubber City Tattoo Invitational on social media platforms @rubbercitytattooinvitational for updates, artist features, and exclusive content leading up to the event.
About: The Rubber City Tattoo Invitational is an internationally recognized tattoo convention that brings together top tattoo artists, industry professionals, and enthusiasts to celebrate the artistry and cultural diversity within the tattoo industry. With a focus on artistic excellence, creativity, and education, the event showcases a wide range of tattoo styles, techniques, and traditions from around the world. For more information, visit www.rubbercitytattooinvitational.com.
About: The Rubber City Tattoo Invitational is an internationally recognized tattoo convention that brings together top tattoo artists, industry professionals, and enthusiasts to celebrate the artistry and cultural diversity within the tattoo industry. With a focus on artistic excellence, creativity, and education, the event showcases a wide range of tattoo styles, techniques, and traditions from around the world. For more information, visit www.rubbercitytattooinvitational.com.
Contact
Rubber City Tattoo InvitationalContact
Elizabeth Clay
330-234-9094
www.rubbercitytattooinvitational.com
Multimedia
Categories