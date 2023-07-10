Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu Introduces Early Morning Jiu-Jitsu Classes for All Students, Monday Through Thursday
Newly added 7 a.m. classes offer enhanced flexibility and convenience for Jiu-Jitsu enthusiasts.
Miami Lakes, FL, July 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu, a Jiu-Jitsu academy celebrated for its exceptional training and successful track record in competitions, is thrilled to announce the launch of their early morning classes. Starting immediately, students of all levels will have the opportunity to participate in invigorating Jiu-Jitsu training, conveniently scheduled from 7 am to 8 am, Monday through Thursday.
The introduction of these early morning classes reflects Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu's dedication to meeting the diverse needs of its students. By offering training at 7 a.m., the academy aims to provide enhanced flexibility for individuals with busy schedules, allowing them to kick start their day with a dynamic and empowering training session.
“Morning class is a great way to get your training in early in the day, especially if your work schedule makes noon and evening training difficult to attend,” said Carlos Ramirez, professor and owner.
The new 7 am classes will be led by Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu's experienced and skilled instructors, Professors Carlos Ramirez and Wilson Sgai, who are committed to providing top-notch training and guidance to students of all levels.
“The endorphin release of training and sparring in the morning is a great stress relief that makes the day at the office much more productive,” added Ramirez.
With the addition of these early morning classes, students now have even more opportunities to hone their Jiu-Jitsu techniques and improve their physical fitness.. The 7 am sessions will not only provide an invigorating start to the day but also promote discipline, focus, and mental clarity throughout the day.
Enrollment for the 7 am Jiu Jitsu classes at Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu is now open to all students.
Professor Carlos Ramirez established the Miami Lakes Branch of Rilion Gracie Academies in 2014. He began his jiu-jitsu education under Master Rilion Gracie when Master Gracie moved from Brazil to Miami. Professor Wilson Sgai, began his jiu-jitsu journey in the year 1995 in São Paulo - Brazil training under the legendary Ryan Gracie. Professor Wilson is a 4th Degree Black Belt who moved to Miami in 2016 as a BJJ Athlete under Master Rilion Gracie as the head-coach of Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes.
For more information about Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu academy, please visit https://riliongraciemiamilakes.com/.
