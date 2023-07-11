Crypto Lists Announces Tom White as New Partner
Trusted crypto and casino comparison site moves its Head of Content into senior leadership in an exciting move for the review site with new heights in sight.
Detroit, MI, July 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Crypto Lists Ltd. is proud to announce the addition of Tom White as a new equity partner. White, who will continue his role as Head of Content, has shown unwavering commitment and dedication to the company's growth and diversification into crypto casino reviews.
Since the turn of the year, Crypto Lists has expanded beyond its initial focus on reviews of cryptocurrencies, blockchains, and exchanges. Under White's content oversight, the company has successfully branched out into reviewing Bitcoin casinos, game developers, games, and casino banking methods. This expansion has led to the company achieving multiple milestones, including the publication of its 200th crypto casino review last month.
Markus Jalmerot, Co-Founder of Crypto Lists, expressed his excitement about the partnership: "We're delighted to bring Tom on board as an equity partner in the business. He's already contributed significantly to our growth and will play a key strategic and hands-on role in all of our future successes."
Tom White echoed Jalmerot's sentiments, expressing his enthusiasm for the company's future: "I'm really happy to have this signed and sealed. From the moment I walked in the door last October, I knew it was a project I wanted to be fully involved with. The ambitions of all of us are really big, but completely achievable given our wins in Q1 and Q2. It feels like we're only really just getting started, especially with the Bitcoin halving next spring and MiCA coming into effect."
Read more about Tom White and the new heights for Crypto Lists in 2023.
About Crypto Lists: The website CryptoLists.com is a leading review site that covers crypto projects, casinos accepting deposits with cryptocurrencies and important industry events in this space. Established at the end of 2021, Crypto Lists is committed to providing comprehensive, accurate, and up-to-date information to readers, empowering them to make smarter decisions in the fast-paced worlds of Web3 and iGaming.
Since the turn of the year, Crypto Lists has expanded beyond its initial focus on reviews of cryptocurrencies, blockchains, and exchanges. Under White's content oversight, the company has successfully branched out into reviewing Bitcoin casinos, game developers, games, and casino banking methods. This expansion has led to the company achieving multiple milestones, including the publication of its 200th crypto casino review last month.
Markus Jalmerot, Co-Founder of Crypto Lists, expressed his excitement about the partnership: "We're delighted to bring Tom on board as an equity partner in the business. He's already contributed significantly to our growth and will play a key strategic and hands-on role in all of our future successes."
Tom White echoed Jalmerot's sentiments, expressing his enthusiasm for the company's future: "I'm really happy to have this signed and sealed. From the moment I walked in the door last October, I knew it was a project I wanted to be fully involved with. The ambitions of all of us are really big, but completely achievable given our wins in Q1 and Q2. It feels like we're only really just getting started, especially with the Bitcoin halving next spring and MiCA coming into effect."
Read more about Tom White and the new heights for Crypto Lists in 2023.
About Crypto Lists: The website CryptoLists.com is a leading review site that covers crypto projects, casinos accepting deposits with cryptocurrencies and important industry events in this space. Established at the end of 2021, Crypto Lists is committed to providing comprehensive, accurate, and up-to-date information to readers, empowering them to make smarter decisions in the fast-paced worlds of Web3 and iGaming.
Contact
Crypto Lists LimitedContact
Markus Jalmerot
+351911065323
https://www.cryptolists.com
Markus Jalmerot
+351911065323
https://www.cryptolists.com
Categories