KEV Group Announces Acquisition of InTouch Receipting
Toronto, Canada, July 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- KEV Group, the leading provider of school activity fund management software, today announced the acquisition of Washington-based InTouch Receipting. With a combined customer base of 22,000 schools, the acquisition further solidifies the company’s position in the K-12 school activity fund management space and will allow KEV to deliver an expanded offering to school districts across North America.
“The acquisition of InTouch is a continuation of the strategic investments we’ve been making to deliver increased value to our customers,” said Bram Belzberg, Chairman and CEO of KEV Group. “Adding InTouch to the KEV family made perfect sense given their stellar reputation for exceeding customer expectations and their deep expertise in the K-12 space. This, coupled with the incredible synergies between our two organizations, will enable us to innovate more quickly and deliver enhanced solutions and services to support our customers’ evolving needs.”
“For more than 30 years, we’ve focused our efforts on delivering innovative solutions that make it easy for students and parents to make in-person and online payments, while streamlining reporting and audits for finance personnel,” said Arnold Mortzheim, ITR co-founder, who, along with co-founder Diane Mortzheim will continue to work in senior leadership roles at KEV Group. “We’re excited to make even more of an impact as part of KEV.”
Terms of the agreement have been finalized but were not disclosed.
About KEV Group
KEV Group provides the only unified solution that enables K-12 districts manage every dollar of school activity & district fees accurately, efficiently & consistently. By seamlessly integrating and automating all fee management processes, the SchoolCash platform provides real-time visibility and control over how districts and schools create, collect, manage, track, and reconcile these funds. Parents benefit from an easy-to-use solution that offers convenience and supports all payment types. More than 22,000 schools across North America rely on SchoolCash to manage over $4 billion in activity funds annually.
