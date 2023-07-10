Fifth Annual Veterans Art Exhibition Features the Work of Pulitzer Prize-Winning Combat Photojournalist Nick Ut
Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center is pleased to announce that the featured artist for its Fifth Annual Veterans Art Exhibition is legendary combat photographer Nick Ut. The exhibition, titled “From Hell to Hollywood: The Photojournalism of Nick Ut,” runs Aug. 5 to Sept. 3 and includes some of Ut’s best-known photos from the Vietnam War along with selections of his work as a photojournalist working in the United States.
Hendersonville, TN, July 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Nick Ut has created some of the most iconic photos of the past 60 years,” says MACC Executive Director Cheryl Strichik. “His work as a combat photographer brought the reality of war to the front pages of America’s newspapers. As a court reporter working in the states, he took images that helped define an era. We are honored to present this amazing photojournalist’s work at our Fifth Annual Veterans Art Exhibition.”
Nick Ut is the Pulitzer Prize-winning Associated Press photographer who shot the famous Vietnam War photo often referred to as “Napalm Girl.” He joined the AP in Vietnam after his older brother, a war photographer, was killed in combat. He remained with AP after the war and worked stateside as a court reporter. His photos of Michael Jackson, O.J. Simpson, Paris Hilton and other celebrities received widespread attention and critical praise.
The highlight of Ut’s career, of course, came on June 8, 1972, when he photographed Kim Phuc running and screaming after her village was bombed with Napalm by South Vietnamese planes. Immediately after taking the photo, he rushed the girl to a hospital, which saved her life.
Ut will be one of the speakers at the MACC’s Bourbon & BBQ Fundraiser on Aug. 5. All proceeds from the event support the organization’s “Between the Lines” Healing Arts Program for military veterans. Healing Arts Coordinator Sarah Huffman will discuss this innovative program, and the art of some of the military veterans participating in the program will be on display. Country music star Pam Tillis will provide the evening’s entertainment. The event starts at 6 p.m. Saturday Aug. 5 at the MACC. Tickets are available online at monthavenarts.org/events/veterans-arts-and-exhibit or by calling (615) 822-0789.
Ut will be one of the speakers at the MACC’s Bourbon & BBQ Fundraiser on Aug. 5. All proceeds from the event support the organization’s “Between the Lines” Healing Arts Program for military veterans. Healing Arts Coordinator Sarah Huffman will discuss this innovative program, and the art of some of the military veterans participating in the program will be on display. Country music star Pam Tillis will provide the evening’s entertainment. The event starts at 6 p.m. Saturday Aug. 5 at the MACC. Tickets are available online at monthavenarts.org/events/veterans-arts-and-exhibit or by calling (615) 822-0789.
