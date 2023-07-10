Fifth Annual Veterans Art Exhibition Features the Work of Pulitzer Prize-Winning Combat Photojournalist Nick Ut

Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center is pleased to announce that the featured artist for its Fifth Annual Veterans Art Exhibition is legendary combat photographer Nick Ut. The exhibition, titled “From Hell to Hollywood: The Photojournalism of Nick Ut,” runs Aug. 5 to Sept. 3 and includes some of Ut’s best-known photos from the Vietnam War along with selections of his work as a photojournalist working in the United States.