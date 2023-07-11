No Limit Technology Holdings Inc. (NLTH) to Integrate Artificial Intelligence Technology (AI) to Platforms and Future Development
La Verne, CA, July 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- NLTH, powered by the innovative NoLimitCoin (NLC) cryptocurrency smart contracts, is excited to announce the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) across its platforms. This game-changer move aims to elevate the online sports betting experience for players, providing users with accurate predictions, personalized recommendations, and a more secure betting environment. AI will also be used internally by the development teams to increase their development capabilities exponentially.
NLTH, renowned for its focus on DFS and sports betting platforms, has always strived to be at the forefront of technological advancements. By leveraging the power of AI in conjunction with the NLC cryptocurrency, the company is poised to revolutionize the sports betting industry.
Data-Driven Predictions: NLTH AI algorithms will analyze vast amounts of historical and real-time sports data. These advanced algorithms can generate predictions for game outcomes, player performance, and statistical insights, providing users with valuable information they can use to make more informed betting decisions.
Real-Time Odds Optimization: AI will continuously monitor market trends, bookmakers, and betting exchanges. This real-time analysis ensures the optimization of odds offered on the platform, maximizing profitability while maintaining competitive odds for users. With NLC powering the betting exchange smart contracts, users can enjoy a seamless and fair betting experience, without ever giving up custody of money that is not in a bet.
Personalized Recommendations: NLTH AI-driven systems, powered by NLC cryptocurrency, will provide personalized recommendations tailored to each user's preferences, betting history, and behaviors. These recommendations will encompass sports events, betting options, and promotions, enhancing the user experience, increasing engagement, and elevating satisfaction levels for all.
AI-Powered Chatbots and Customer Support: NLTH will leverage AI-powered chatbots, to deliver prompt and efficient customer support. These chatbots can handle common queries, provide account information, and offer personalized assistance based on user preferences. By streamlining customer service, users can expect faster response times and a superior support experience.
"As NLTH integrates AI with our NoLimitCoin (NLC) cryptocurrency, we are proud to pioneer a new era of excellence and innovation in the online sports betting industry," said Rafael Groswirt, the CEO at NLTH. “We invite investors, partners, and enthusiasts to join us in revolutionizing the sports betting landscape."
About NLTH: NLTH operates in the online sports betting industry, providing a variety of online platforms such as DFS (daily fantasy sports) and sportsbook platforms powered by NoLimitCoin (NLC) cryptocurrency smart contracts, which will deliver first-of-its-kind non custodial betting platforms, and allow players to use any cryptocurrency they choose to place bets. Both For-money and free-to-play versions of the platforms are available, as well as white label options offered to other potential operators. NLTH remains committed to full compliance with all legal and regulatory requirements for online gambling.
Contact information
Media/support inquiries: support@nolimit.technology
Investor relations: ceo@nolimit.technology
No Limit Technology Holdings, Inc.
Website: nolimit.technology
Phone: 1-909-901-9089
1407 Foothill Blvd. #305, La Verne, CA 91750 USA
Categories