Paras Biopharma (Biologics CDMO) Announces Industry Leading Scale-up Development & Production Process of an “Onco-Immunology Fc-fusion Biologic”
Paras Biopharma (Biologics CDMO) Finland team is pleased to announce that its extensive efforts have resulted in the successful scale-up, optimization & development of a biologically-active onco-immunology, “peptide FC-fusion” biologic.
Oulu, Finland, July 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The scale-up of biologic products are often challenging and thus concentrated focus on the “critical quality attributes” and “process characterization” were the main features of company’s efforts on the scale-up process development, both for upstream and downstream purification. The Paras Biopharma team is thrilled that the company has achieved a highly economical production process.
The Paras Biopharma team, along with 4 world-leading labs, worked on this Paras Biopharma project for the successful development of a peptide FC-fusion. Paras Biopharma’s state-of-the-art biologic scale-up production facility played a key role in scaling up the production to commercial scale. Paras Biopharma and its partners’ extensive quality characterization supported projects on Analytical Method Development, Method Qualifications, Method Validations & Product Quality-establishment.
Paras Biopharma will open up onco-immunology out-licensing & partnership to global / European Biopharma companies for Clinical Development and thereafter, regulatory approval.
“Paras Biopharma takes pride in working on a unique product pipeline of biologics & biosimilar and biobetter development,” says Dr Mark Jackson, Administration Lead.
Paras Biopharma’s developments are significant especially as the prevalence of Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) is increasing and is expected to across 1.6 million diagnoses in 2023 alone. Currently, there are 4 leading marketed innovator drugs for the treatment of ITP of which the majority are thrombopoietin receptor agonist. Total market sales of ITP are expected to reach $3.3 Billion by 2026 and within this, there will be a significant acceptance of TPO-RA.
(Please see www.parasbiologics.com for Paras Product Pipeline in Onco-immunology / ITP / Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), Urology. Paras Biopharma state-of-the-art biologics scale-up Production facility information can be viewed at www.parasbiopharma.com/microbial-biologics-cdmo.php ).
About Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy: Paras Biopharmaceuticals’ major activities are “Biologics CDMO” Services and Biologics & Biosimilar Technology Development & Scale-up, in addition to offering co-development & licensing partnership opportunities of high-value Biologics. Paras Biopharma’s unique technologies (Biomultifold®, Noblecleav® and Cytofold StructQuant®) facilitates achieving high productivity & quality of biologics.
Paras Biopharmaceuticals has established its expertise in critical areas providing biologics CDMO, development of complex proteins from early stage to large scale, and the development of enzymes for medicinal and bioprocess purposes.
Paras Biopharmaceuticals has a fully equipped biologics production facility in Finland for the manufacturing of recombinant therapeutic products in microbial systems. The state-of-art biologics production plant includes a total floor area of 25,000 ft² and a classified cleanroom of 4,300 ft². Other features include media and buffer preparation, live area (fermentation and harvest & extraction), purification suite (incl. +4°C cold room), final filtration and freeze-drying.
Paras Biopharmaceuticals has a Biologics CDMO Services pipeline www.parasbiopharma.com/microbial-biologics-cdmo.php and Biosimilars in Onco-Immunology, Urology, Osteoporosis and Rheumatoid Arthritis. For more information, please see the company pipeline www.parasbiopharma.com/biosimilars/biosimilars.php
Contact
Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland OyContact
Mark Jackson
+358442905993
www.parasbiopharma.com
