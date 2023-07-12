Paras Biopharma (Biologics CDMO) Announces Industry Leading Scale-up Development & Production Process of an “Onco-Immunology Fc-fusion Biologic”

Paras Biopharma (Biologics CDMO) Finland team is pleased to announce that its extensive efforts have resulted in the successful scale-up, optimization & development of a biologically-active onco-immunology, “peptide FC-fusion” biologic.