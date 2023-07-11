Chiropractic Seminars That Are 100% Clinical One-on-One Seminars for Licensed Chiropractors; Advanced Adjusting Technique Protocols Giving the Attendee a Competitive Edge
Chiropractic Seminars for licensed chiropractors that are 100% clinical in nature with one-on-one instruction by Your Houston Chiropractor Dr. Gregory E. Johnson at Advanced Chiropractic Equipment LLC in Houston, Texas, every M-T-W, year around.
Houston, TX, July 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Chiropractic Seminars that teach 100% clinical information on the diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of a myriad of spine conditions common to most patients of chiropractors. Advanced Chiropractic Seminars has one-on-one instruction by Your Houston Chiropractor Dr. Gregory Johnson, who teaches Advanced Chiropractic adjusting techniques in Houston, Texas, are a valuable post graduate seminar choice to chiropractors who want to become better chiropractors in the chiropractic profession in the United States. Most post-graduate seminars have you sitting in rows looking at powerpoint presentations but not this 3 day, hands on clinical seminar in Houston, Texas. Their Team Ring Dinger trained licensed D.C.s learn valuable clinical skills like comprehensive medical histories, comprehensive orthopedic/neurological testing to evaluate patients for safety and efficacy of treating the public and communities they serve. D.C.s who take this 3 day seminar will be able to take this valuable information and protocols back to their office and apply them right away to their patients. Reserve your spot at Advanced Chiropractic Equipment & Seminars in Houston, Texas, every M-T-W at Advanced Chiropractic Relief, so you can become Advanced Chiropractors in their/your area of the country, elevating your professional career, putting the fun back into the practice of chiropractic again.
Contact
Advanced Chiropractic Equipment LLCContact
Dr. Gregory Johnson
713-417-6091
https://www.advancedchiropracticequipmentllc.com/
Dr. Gregory Johnson
713-417-6091
https://www.advancedchiropracticequipmentllc.com/
Multimedia
Advanced Chiropractic Equipment & Seminars
Clinical postgraduate seminars for licensed chiropractors to help them be better chiropractor's.
Categories