Dr. Sarah Samreen Introduces Endolumik’s Novel Fluorescent Device for Robotic Surgery
Dr. Sarah Samreen performed the first ever fluorescent guided robotic bariatric surgery, using Endolumik's new Gastric Calibration Tube.
Houston, TX, July 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Endolumik, an innovator in minimally-invasive surgical devices, announced another breakthrough procedure. Dr. Sarah Samreen, Director of Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery at University of Texas Medical Branch, a recognized bariatric Center of Excellence, performed the first ever fluorescent guided robotic bariatric surgery, using the company’s new Endolumik Gastric Calibration Tube.
Endolumik’s innovative surgical tool recently received 510(k) authorization as the first device ever through the FDA’s Safer TEchnology Program, or STEP. According to the FDA, the STEP program is for devices that are "reasonably expected to significantly improve the safety of currently available treatments." The NIR fluorescence of the Endolumik device is designed to help surgeons avoid adverse events that can be caused by poor visualization.
Dr. Samreen specializes in robotic foregut and bariatric surgery as part of a comprehensive multi-disciplinary weight-loss program. She is the first surgeon ever to deploy the new device for a robotic bariatric procedure. “Endolumik is an innovation that is going to add safety to foregut and bariatric procedures, and I am excited to use it,” says Dr. Samreen.
The Endolumik Gastric Calibration Tube uses near infrared (NIR) light to allow surgeons to more clearly visualize surgical tools inside the stomach. The device was invented by another bariatric surgeon, Dr. Nova Szoka, FACS, FASMBS, specifically to improve safety and performance in these procedures.
Endolumik is launching the device with a select number of leading hospitals and surgery centers throughout the summer. Endolumik CEO Mara McFadden notes, “We are thrilled to be partnering with thought leaders like Dr. Samreen to help usher in a new era of higher performing digital surgical tools.”
