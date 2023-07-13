New York Health Welcomes Board-Certified Obstetrician and Gynecologist, Dr. Tatiana Ricketts
Patchogue, NY, July 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- New York Health (NY Health) is proud to announce the addition of board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist Tatiana Ricketts, MD, FACOG. Dr. Ricketts will practice at 285 Sills Rd Bldg. 1, East Patchogue 11772, and 1377 5th Ave, Bay Shore, NY 11706.
“We are excited to welcome Dr. Ricketts to NY Health and continue to expand our OB/GYN division,” said Dr. Rohit Reejsinghani, FACP, MBA, Executive Director of NY Health. “With Dr. Ricketts joining our team, we are further expanding our ability to deliver exceptional care to patients in Patchogue, Bay Shore, and the surrounding areas.”
Dr. Ricketts received her Medical degree from Ross University School of Medicine in Dominica, West Indies. She completed her Obstetrics and Gynecology Residency at Mount Sinai School of Medicine. With a passion for science and a dedication to serving and advocating for women, Dr. Ricketts chose the field of OB/GYN, recognizing the unique opportunity it offers to make a difference in women's lives.
"I strive to build trust with my patients by being approachable and reliable," said Dr. Ricketts. "I believe it is crucial for women to seek not only knowledgeable healthcare providers but also those who can relate to them on a personal level."
With over a decade of experience in obstetrics and gynecology, Dr. Ricketts has encountered numerous rewarding experiences, from diagnosing potentially life-threatening conditions to providing support throughout multiple pregnancies and life changes. She recognizes the evolving nature of the field and the importance of preventive measures, such as the improved management of diseases like cervical cancer, which contribute to reducing morbidity and mortality rates.
"I am thrilled to be working with a forward-thinking and innovative company like NY Health," said Dr. Ricketts. "I am most excited about the opportunity to serve and work with minority communities, including the Spanish-speaking population, to address their unique gynecological and obstetrical needs."
To make an appointment with Dr. Ricketts, please call 631-473-7171. For more information, visit nyhealth.com.
Contact
Sarah Gould
631-574-8360
nyhealth.com
