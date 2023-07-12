Beat the Heat at Dueling Axes Las Vegas Inside of AREA15 with Summertime Specials
From National Tequila Day (July 24) to monthly specialty cocktails and shots and more, check out what Dueling Axes Las Vegas has in store for the summer.
Las Vegas, NV, July 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dueling Axes Las Vegas, a premier axe throwing venue located inside of AREA15, is doing summertime right with exciting drink specials. Celebrate National Tequila Day on Monday, July 24, sign up for their Summer Axe Throwing League, sip on their July specialty drinks or check out what they are offering throughout the week with daily specials. More information below:
Monday, July 24 - National Tequila Day
Cheers to Tequila for National Tequila day on July 24. Available all-day long, priced at $10, guests can order a Cadillac margarita or add the option of coconut, passion fruit, pineapple, raspberry, strawberry or watermelon to enjoy a flavored margarita.
Summer Axe Throwing Beer League
Put your skills to the test and sign up for Dueling Axes' Summer Beer League starting Tuesday, August 15. Throughout the duration of the league season, members will receive exclusive discounts on 805 and Cali Squeeze draft beers and 20% off axe throwing reservations Monday - Thursday. Signing up for the league cost $150 per player to participate in an 8-week long league of singles play, every Tuesday night from 7 - 9 p.m. This summer's league is only limited to 32 spots so sign up now before they fill up. More information and to register can be found at www.duelingaxeslasvegas.com/league-sign-up.
Monthly Drink Specials
Dueling Axes Las Vegas keeps their drink menu exciting with different monthly specialty cocktails and shots. For the month of July, patrons can enjoy a delicious cocktail, "Bury the Hatchet," made with CÎROC Red Berry Vodka, Raspberry Syrup, Sweet & Sour and Black Cherry White Claw, or cheers with a "Blueberry Hill" shot made with Stoli Blueberi Vodka, Butterscotch Liqueur and Red Bull Blue Edition. All glassware that Dueling Axes serves their cocktails and shots in are a complimentary souvenir for guests to take home at no extra additional charge.
Weekly Events
Monday | Industry Night:
Receive 25% off small and large group pricing on axe throwing by showing a local I.D.
Wednesday | Ladies Night:
Group reservations of four or more ladies can receive 30% off axe throwing as well as half off select martinis (Cosmopolitan, Lemon Drop and Apple)
Thursday | Throwback Thursday:
Jam out to tunes from the 80s - 2000s and sip on PBR beer bucket specials.
Friday - Sunday | Cosmic Axes:
Enjoy all-day cosmic axe throwing complete with reactive targets and axes, blacklight lanes, specialty cosmic cocktails, bottle service and a live DJ performance (available only on Friday and Saturday nights).
Dueling Axes Las Vegas has been operating since 2020 but the axe throwing brand originated in Columbus, Ohio in July 2018 by Jess Hellmich and Paul Sherry. Their Ohio locations celebrates their 5-year anniversary on July 5 - July 16 with live DJ entertainment, giveaways and deals on axe throwing and drinks. With five years of success down and many more to go, Dueling Axes also celebrates their newly added full-service bar in their Downtown Columbus location and the addition of a custom built mobile axe throwing facility which can be booked for various events. More information on Dueling Axes Ohio's 5-year anniversary, visit www.theduelingaxes.com/birthday-bash.
For more information on Dueling Axes Las Vegas, visit www.duelingaxeslasvegas.com.
About Dueling Axes at AREA15
Originated from Ohio, with locations in Downtown Columbus, New Albany / Gahanna, and now Las Vegas, Nevada, Dueling Axes is the nation’s premiere indoor axe throwing lounge. Satisfying the drive for new experiences, axe throwing is a fun and safe activity for groups of all sizes. Similar to darts, but way more exciting, you now can experience the unique sport of axe throwing in a safe, comfortable, and modern setting. Let’s face it, you’ve thought of what it would be like to throw an axe – now you have the chance to bring your primal desires to life. With our unique approach to the sport, we’ve created a one-of-a-kind atmosphere and facility that sets us apart from the competition. No beards or flannel required. The Las Vegas branch is located inside AREA15, bringing Columbus’ premier axe-throwing venue to visitors and locals alike in Sin City. Visit their website for more information.
Contact
Tyra Bell-Holland
(702)461-4115
duelingaxeslasvegas.com
