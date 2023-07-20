Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Celina South
Celina, TX, July 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Best Brains Learning Centers continues it’s DFW expansion by welcoming Vasu Valasapalli, owner of Best Brains Celina – South into its portfolio of Texas-area learning centers. Vasu joins Best Brains as an owner after several years as a satisfied parent to two Best Brains students. He is looking forward to bringing the brand to the rapidly growing Celina area.
Best Brains is well established in Texas, with over 30 centers across the state in Dallas, Austin, Houston, and San Antonio, and many more in active development. As demand for after school tutoring expands, the franchising teams has 8 more locations slated to open in 2023. Vasu Valasapalli is the latest owner to join this group, providing Math and English instruction to students in the Celina area.
Mr. Valasapalli came into the franchising system with a strong brand loyalty to Best Brains after seeing the success his children had in the academic program. “I have very good personal experience,” he explains. “I have sent both my kids and seen improvement.” Best Brains Math and English programs made a big difference in the academic performance of his children, along with hundreds of other students in the DFW area, by providing real teachers and instructing students with a curriculum which emphasizes mastery of concepts through a non-repetitive approach. When asked what he wanted to achieve with his learning center, Mr. Valasapalli said that he wanted to “empower students to achieve their academic and personal goals via opportunities for enhanced learning, interpersonal development, and personal responsibility.”
Classes will be available in-person at the center on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday evenings as well as Saturday mornings. Students will be able to choose from Math, English, Coding and Abacus programs taught by qualified instructors. “All of our new locations feature our Coding program, which we launched in November 2021,” says Franchise Development Specialist Elanor Smith. “Having Coding classes available from Day 1 at our newest centers draws lots of interest from parents who are looking for engaging programs that also strengthen classroom skills, which our program was designed to do.” Another unique program to Best Brains, Abacus, is also designed to be both fun and enriching, by utilizing right brain thinking to help strengthen students’ overall brain power.
Best Brains Learning Centers provide enrichment to students ages 3-14 which is available across the US and Canada. They are best known for offering one-on-one student interaction from certified teachers in a safe classroom environment or virtually in small, online classrooms. Their non-repetitive curriculum model and qualified, motivated staff leads to high student engagement and excitement, as well as parent satisfaction.
If you would like to know how Best Brains Frisco – Panther Creek can improve the academic performance of your child, call (469) 567-0000 or email celinasouth@bestbrains.com.
