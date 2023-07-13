Discover the Art of Summer Dining: Caviar Bar Seafood & Restaurant's Unforgettable Culinary Creations
Caviar Bar Seafood & Restaurant by Michelin-starred Chef, Shaun Hergatt, located at Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip announces its specials for National Caviar Day, National Tequila Day, National Oyster Day, and National Eat Outside Day.
Las Vegas, NV, July 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Caviar Bar Seafood & Restaurant, the premier caviar destination on the Strip by Michelin-starred Chef Shaun Hergatt, is thrilled to unveil their highly anticipated summer activations, designed to tantalize the taste buds of discerning food enthusiasts. With a lineup that includes National Caviar Day, National Oyster Day, and National Eat Outside Day, Caviar Bar is set to deliver a series of unforgettable culinary adventures.
National Caviar Day - Tuesday, July 18
Caviar Bar invites guests to join the "Caviar Club" and immerse themselves in a whimsical and experimental dining experience unlike any other on National Caviar Day. From 5 to 9 p.m., patrons will have the opportunity to savor the delicate flavors of caviar paired with unexpected accompaniments such as donuts, ice cream, watermelon, fried chicken, fries, and more! This unique offering promises to redefine the boundaries of culinary exploration. Pricing for this indulgent experience starts at $100++ per person, and to make the evening even more exciting, guests who make a minimum purchase of $250 will be eligible to enter a raffle for exclusive prizes. Due to the anticipated demand, reservations are required, and guests can easily secure their spot by visiting www.caviarbarlv.com.
National Tequila Day - Monday July 24
For all the Tequila lovers, sip on this specialty cocktail for National Tequila Day on Monday, July 24. Caviar Bar has whipped up a "Jalisco Refresher" cocktail made with Don Fulano Tequila, Passionfruit, Grapefruit, Salt and garnished with a lime.
National Oyster Day - Saturday, August 5
On National Oyster Day, Caviar Bar will be paying homage to the ocean's finest delicacy by serving fresh and succulent East and West Coast oysters throughout the day. For just $1 each, guests can enjoy up to six pieces of these delectable bivalves. As a special touch, Executive Chef/Owner Shaun Hergatt will adorn each oyster with his signature brand of Caspy Caviar, adding a luxurious touch to an already exceptional experience. Whether enjoyed as an appetizer or as part of a sumptuous meal, this celebration of oysters is not to be missed.
National Eat Outside Day - Thursday, August 31
As the perfect conclusion to the summer season, Caviar Bar is proud to promote their Carry Out Caviar service on National Eat Outside Day. Designed for those who wish to indulge in a luxurious outdoor feast, the Carry Out Caviar service offers an array of carefully curated caviar options. Presented in an elegant picnic basket, guests can choose from 30 gram, 50 gram, and 125 gram tins of Osetra Classic, Osetra Gold, Osetra Special Reserve, Kaluga, Kaluga Gold, and Kaluga Special Reserve caviar. Additionally, traditional accompaniments such as crème fraîche, egg white, egg yolk, shallots, capers, and blinis are available for just $25. Carry Out Caviar can be conveniently picked up at the restaurant during business hours or delivered for an additional cost by calling (702) 676-7936 to place an order.
Caviar Bar and Chef Shaun Hergatt continues to uphold its commitment to culinary excellence, pushing the boundaries of taste and elevating the dining experience to new heights. With limited availability for each activation, guests are encouraged to secure their reservations early to avoid disappointment. For more information and to book a reservation, please visit Caviar Bar's website.
About Caviar Bar Las Vegas
Caviar Bar Las Vegas, located in Resorts World Las Vegas, is a social dining venue, complete with a full-service bar and sit down tables, for guests to enjoy the delicacy of caviar that was once reserved as an indulgence for the privileged that was served on special occasions. Caviar Bar is a "Seafood + More" concept with dishes by Executive Chef/Owner Shaun Hergatt, who was raised in Australia and has earned and currently owns a Michelin star restaurant located in New York City.
In partnership, Caviar Bar Las Vegas is owned by the Slinin sisters, Suzanne and Karina, in which the two bring their business expertise for a welcoming yet fine dining experience to all visitors to indulge in Chef Shaun's first West Coast restaurant and all it has to offer.
Caviar Bar Las Vegas is open daily, Sunday - Thursday from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. Follow Caviar Bar Las Vegas on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.
Contact
Ava Rose AgencyContact
Tyra Bell-Holland
702-461-4115
www.avaroseagency.com
