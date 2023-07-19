New Release at HammerSky Vineyards with Sunday Music and Mimosas
HammerSky Vineyards will be serving newest releases of Sparkling Pinot Noir Rose, Sparkling Syrah and much-loved Grand Cuvée this Sunday with fresh juice mimosas and good music.
Paso Robles, CA, July 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- HammerSky Vineyards and Reina del Toro are collaborating to offer visitors and wine club members new varietals of sparkling wine in addition to the popular Grand Cuvée. The two newest releases of sparkling wines are now available in the HammerSky tasting room, Pinot Noir Rose and Syrah. This addition adds something for everyone with different taste palates as well as a refreshing summertime beverage. Starting July 23, HammerSky Vineyards will be joining together with live music and mimosas among the vineyards in a park-like setting. HammerSky is in Paso Robles on the Westside where the ocean breeze cools the land. Owner Kim Hauck says, "I am very excited to offer these new sparkling wines and share the beauty of the property with visitors."
