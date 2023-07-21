Emmanuel Katto's "Emka Foundation" to Make a Continuous Positive Impact in the Life of Unprivileged Children
Africa is a continent which is rich in minerals, in which Uganda is a beautiful country but consists of deprived children. Emmanuel Katto through his “Emka Foundation” thrives to uplift the life of these children in various ways such as by ensuring the basic amenities of life such as food, health and education.
Uganda, South Africa, July 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Africa is considered a beautiful continent due to its diverse natural landscape, rich wildlife and vibrant cultures and fascinating history. Uganda, a country in East Africa is referred to as the “Pearl of Africa” known for its stunning natural beauty.
Emmanuel Katto, Uganda-based famous businessman, investor, philanthropist, and entrepreneur and is also considered as one of the best top rally drivers by many East African.
He is the founder of the “Emka Foundation” which is an organisation that predominantly focused on the life of the unprivileged children of society. The primary objective of this foundation is to provide the necessities of life such as food, medicine and education to the children who are deprived in society.
Referring to his business career, he was the Managing Director of Trans Tema Power in Ghana from 2006 - 2010, a company which specializes in the construction of power generation plants. He also founded Emka Investment in 1992, a company that specializes in real estate development and procuring government services. He also founded Ascot Associates Ltd in 1986, a company that specializes in Government Procurement Services, Commodity Trading and Power Generation. All of these experience makes him a great businessman.
It is often said that sports make you active and refreshed, leading to a healthy thought process with bright thoughts and positive motivation in the work carried out. These sayings can be relatable to Emmanuel Katto Uganda who is fond of sports. He founded Emka Rally Team in 1984. He was also the chairman of the Uganda Cricket Association in the year 1992 to 1995, and successfully let Uganda attains the International Cricket Council (ICC) membership in 1998.
Now coming back to the “Emka Foundation,” why did Emmanuel Katto form this foundation? The reason behind this is pretty clear, depicting the humanity view of Emka Emmanuel Katto. The condition of the unprivileged children of the society, not having access to food, education and medicine which depicts their miserable condition, has led push forward Emmanuel Katto to form this foundation.
Happiness increases when shared and the secret to happiness lies in helping others. You should never underestimate the potential of changes that you could bring to the life of the poor, deprived, abused and helpless. No matter who helps and who doesn’t but your small act can change somebody’s life. A small ray of sunshine is enough to make the hope of glory in the sky full of grey clouds.
Going the extra mile to spread humanity
The “Emka Foundation” offers direct helps to the needy children of society by providing them with food, medicine and education. Apart from this the foundation also partnered with various homes in Kenya and Uganda to fulfil the cause of making life better for the deprived children.
Emka Emmanuel Katto believes that education is the universal basic right of a child and the child shouldn’t be deprived of it. Through his foundation, he believes in transforming the lives of children so that they may become wise countrymen.
The vision of the foundation lies in serving children, youth and families through medical, food and educational care. According to the reports, the money raised from the foundation is exclusively used for the welfare of people who require basic facilities. It is reported that Emmanuel Katto from Uganda personally looks into the matter of fund allotment concerning the activities carried out for the social well-being of the people.
The “Emka Foundation” aims to provide support to all the individuals who are missing the basic elements of life such as food, education, water and health. This foundation tends to improve their life with caring adults who hold expertise in child and family care.
The foundation’s future goal lies in reducing the number of unprivileged or deprived children or individuals in Uganda. New ideas for the same are put in the forefront to make Uganda more sustainable.
