"Driving Toward Clarity" Book Release
Auburn, ME, July 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Notebook Publishing of Notebook Group Limited is delighted to announce the Best Seller Marketing campaign of Driving Toward Clarity by Brian Westbye. Witty, exuberant, and hilariously self-aware, Driving Toward Clarity is a memoir that will nestle into the heart of anyone who has craved a life of connection, adventure, and wanderlust.
In 2019, Brian was in his mid-forties and twelve years into his uninspiring but steady role in a grocery chain when he was, unceremoniously and unexpectedly, fired from his role and consequently, plunged into a midlife crisis. Bewildered and bereft, there was only one thing left to do; one Hail Mary to relieve him of his depression and ennui: a week-long Bucket List road trip on and around Route 66. As Brian traverses 2,539 miles of landscape across eight states, he contemplates his life, his journey, and his new reality. In the process, he discovers something really quite spectacular: the beauty of his country (and his place in it), and the serendipity of his past and how it has all built to this moment. A recount of one man’s journey on Route 66 in the throes of a midlife crisis and the things he learned along the way, Driving Toward Clarity is a love letter to all of those who have battled depression, anxiety, or other struggles besides, and to America and Americana. It is as timeless as it is a tribute to its place and time, and its beauty and observations are quiet but powerful.
This title will be free and available for download on Amazon for five days (July 24, 2023, through to July 28, 2023) at: www.amazon.com/dp/B0C342V1DG.
