Sunda Lynn Croonquist Honored as a VIP for Summer 2023 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Los Angeles, CA, July 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sunda Lynn Croonquist has been honored as a VIP in the summer 2023 issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine for her outstanding contributions and great success in the field of comedy education.
About Sunda Lynn Croonquist
Sunda Croonquist has been making leaps and bounds in the comedy world for almost two decades now. She’s had a career of international tours, starring on Jewish Live Television Network, writing her own book, “Kosher Soul Food,” appearing on everything from “The Today Show” and “Oprah,” and even taking her comedy onto the street for her “Talk Show on the Go.”
Sunda was born to be an entertainer. With a musician for a father, and a mother who put in her pageants from a young age, her natural born talent was given an opportunity to shine. Her B.A. in Criminal Justice from Seton Hall University in New Jersey definitely helped too.
And then, boom. Croonquist makes Jackie Mason laugh at a party and he tells her to go for it. And go for it she did. She attended a comedy class, then had her first paid gig within weeks. Her first performance was at a club called “Don’t Tell Mama.” Croonquist has produced her own comedy shows including: “Femmes Fatales,” a female comedy showcase for NY’s Toyota Comedy Festival. She was also the chairperson for the annual “Laugh Off,” an event that brought awareness to Gilda’s Club, formed by the late comedian, Gilda Radner, in Northern New Jersey. Glida’s was a cancer support group for men, women, and children living with cancer, showing how it can affect anyone, and how laughter is indeed the best medicine.
Amidst it all she has stayed true to her values of helping others, in an industry where that is an oddity. As director of her own studio, the LA School of Comedy, she has cultivated a space and environment for comedians, new and veterans alike, to try new things, collaborate, and above all feel comfortable to be their selves.
In her very limited spare time, she helps all kinds of children, showing them, through the art of show, that confidence in themselves and what they find funny and true, can make them flourish. After the pandemic, fear of socialization that exists outside of a computer screen skyrocketed. Sunda Croonquist, in her vibrant, fearless, hilarious, and undeniably kind way is showing the world that we can still be together. Laugh together. And be there for each other, even when laughing feels impossible.
For more information about how to be a part of the LA School of Comedy community and begin your standup journey, please visit laschoolofcomedy.com or contact Sunda’s Comedy Concierge, Samantha Linderman at (310)-867-9807.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) AND powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
