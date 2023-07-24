Official Partnership Memorandum of Agreement Between the United States Army and National Van Lines, Inc.

The U.S. Army and National Van Lines announced their partnership, solidifying their commitment to the success and future of soldiers. The partnership reinforces the value of military service to the nation and demonstrates the mutual dedication of both organizations to support the development and success of soldiers. Connecting first-term Army/Army Reserve/Army National Guard soldiers and Reserve Component to the civilian workforce by providing guaranteed job interviews and possible employment.