Official Partnership Memorandum of Agreement Between the United States Army and National Van Lines, Inc.
The U.S. Army and National Van Lines announced their partnership, solidifying their commitment to the success and future of soldiers. The partnership reinforces the value of military service to the nation and demonstrates the mutual dedication of both organizations to support the development and success of soldiers. Connecting first-term Army/Army Reserve/Army National Guard soldiers and Reserve Component to the civilian workforce by providing guaranteed job interviews and possible employment.
Broadview, IL, July 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The United States Army and National Van Lines, Inc. proudly announced their partnership, solidifying their commitment to the success and future of soldiers. The official partnership memorandum of agreement was signed on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. at the First Division Museum Pavilion in Cantigny Park.
The partnership between the United States Army and National Van Lines, Inc. is part of the Partnership for Your Success (PaYS) program. Through this program, soldiers will have the exceptional opportunity to serve their country while acquiring valuable skills and experience that will aid them in preparing for their future careers. This agreement reinforces the profound value of military service to the nation and demonstrates the mutual dedication of both organizations to support the development and success of soldiers. It also connects first-term Army/Army Reserve/Army National Guard soldiers and Reserve Component to the civilian workforce by providing guaranteed job interviews and possible employment.
The event brought together distinguished individuals from various organizations who attended to witness and celebrate this significant collaboration. Among the dignitaries present were Brigadier General Justin Osberg, Deputy Assistant Adjutant General, Illinois Army National Guard; Tim Helenthal, CEO & Chairman of National Van Lines; Humberto Zermeno, Congressional Aide, Office of U.S. Congressman Sean Casten (IL-06) and Captain Clayton Riley, RRB North Region OIC.
The PaYS program prepares, trains, and connects exiting soldiers with job opportunities. Soldiers who participate in the program gain leadership skills, valuable technical expertise, and essential experience. Upon completing their training or first term of service, PaYS soldiers are guaranteed a job interview with five PaYS partners of their choice, providing them with a direct pathway to fulfilling employment.
National Van Lines, Inc., a renowned leader in the moving and relocation industry, recognizes soldiers' remarkable contributions to our nation and aims to provide them with meaningful career opportunities. By partnering with the United States Army through the PaYS program, National Van Lines, Inc. seeks to leverage the soldiers' unique skill sets, work ethic, and commitment to excellence.
The ceremonial signing of the partnership agreement marks the beginning of a long-lasting and fruitful collaboration between the United States Army and National Van Lines, Inc. Together, they will empower soldiers to successfully transition from military service to civilian life, offering them a promising future filled with professional growth and personal fulfillment.
