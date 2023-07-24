Wigen Financial Services LLC, and Founder James R. Wigen Announces Name Change to Independent Financial Management LLC or IFM
Wigen Financial Services LLC, a registered investment advisor representative announced today that it has changed its name to Independent Financial Management LLC or IFM. Founder of IFM, James R. Wigen, changed the name to better represent the growth his company will experience with hiring new financial advisors, and did not want them growing their business under his last name.
Dallas, TX, July 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Independent Financial Management LLC, is an Investment Advisor Representative firm working under Independent Financial Partners or IFP, a Registered Investment Advisor firm.
James R. Wigen & IFM specializes in Custom Portfolio Management, Wealth Management, Financial/Retirement Planning & Insurance Services for Individuals and Businesses since 1996.
Founder of IFM James R. Wigen says, “The name change to Independent Financial Management or IFM, will allow new advisors who join our firm to build their client relationships with a company name that doesn’t represent the founder, but the Independent nature IFM operates under.”
IFM works under Independent Financial Partners or IFP, a Registered Investment Advisor firm, with over $10.5 billion under management as of January 1, 2023.
