Wigen Financial Services LLC, and Founder James R. Wigen Announces Name Change to Independent Financial Management LLC or IFM

Wigen Financial Services LLC, a registered investment advisor representative announced today that it has changed its name to Independent Financial Management LLC or IFM. Founder of IFM, James R. Wigen, changed the name to better represent the growth his company will experience with hiring new financial advisors, and did not want them growing their business under his last name.