OfficerPrivacy.com Pledges to Protect Privacy of New Field Training Officers
Scottsdale, AZ, July 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- OfficerPrivacy.com, a leading provider of privacy and personal internet data removal services, announced today that they will be offering their exclusive services free of charge to the newest graduating class of Field Training Officers. This initiative will provide the resources these officers need to secure their personal information online and protect their families from unwanted exposure and harm.
Pete James, founder of OfficerPrivacy.com and law enforcement veteran, has made this generous offer as a measure of gratitude toward the new law enforcement trainers who are stepping up to serve their communities.
"As a former training officer myself, and a 25-year veteran of the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office, I'm happy to give back to those accepting the challenge of training other officers by providing them with the peace of mind that privacy provides," said James.
OfficerPrivacy’s services will be provided to recent graduates of the Field Teaching Officers Certification Course hosted by the Law Enforcement Training Academy & Consulting (LETAC).
Imran Ali, the Senior Director of Training, Consulting, and Investigation Services at LETAC, praised this development, signifying a major milestone for the new wave of officers. "I'm proud that Pete, who had a long and successful career in law enforcement, is giving back to the community by providing his extremely valuable and much needed services to our new graduates. It is this spirit of giving that defines our law enforcement community," said Ali.
In a digital era where privacy is becoming increasingly endangered, OfficerPrivacy.com is committed to safeguarding the personal information of police officers who dedicate their lives to maintaining order and safety in their communities. This commitment extends to helping these recent graduates of LETAC to build a stable foundation of privacy to protect themselves and their families so these officers will be able to focus on performing their duties without the concern of their personal information being publicly available on the internet.
OfficerPrivacy.com is honored to provide this necessary and important service to help protect these brave public servants.
About OfficerPrivacy.com
OfficerPrivacy.com is dedicated to providing peace of mind and security to law enforcement officers and their families by removing their personal information from the internet. Leveraging pioneering technology and expertise, OfficerPrivacy’s primary aim is to block access to material that might jeopardize the privacy and safety of those who protect and serve our communities.
About Eckberg Lammers & Law Enforcement Training Academy & Consulting
Eckberg Lammers is one of the most well-known and reputable law firms in Minneapolis-St. Paul and western Wisconsin, where they have served the legal needs of individuals, businesses, and municipalities for over 70 years.
In early 2021, the Law Enforcement Training Academy & Consulting service, LETAC, was established to further our mission and commitment to better serve local communities and organizations at all levels.
Press contact:
Pete James
info@officerprivacy.com
Website: officerprivacy.com
Imran Ali
letac@eckberglammers.com
Website: letacusa.com
