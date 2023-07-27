World Campus Connections Creates Strategic Funds
WCC has created two strategic funding accounts to help meet the mission of the Organization. There will be a new scholarship fund in the name of Luerene Brooks Caddle and an endowment fund in the name of Christine Glantz.
Woodstock, GA, July 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- World Campus Connections, Inc. (WCC) has created two strategic funding accounts. The first is a scholarship fund that will be established in the name of Luerene Brooks Caddle, mother of one of WCC’s co-founders. Mrs. Caddle was an incredibly strong Christian woman and proponent of advance education. Each scholarship recipient will exemplify the determination and Christian values that Mrs. Caddle demonstrated throughout her life. Today would have been Mrs. Caddle’s 90th birthday.
The second strategic fund will be an endowment created in the name of Christine Glantz, mother of WCC’s first donor. The fund was created as a lasting tribute to celebrate the life of Mrs. Glantz, and a way to continue to help others as she did through her teaching career, participation in community service, and endless dedication as a mother, wife, grandmother, and friend to many.
Together, these two funds will continue to help support the mission of WCC and provide the resources and support to further the education and careers of our young adults. WCC is proud to announce the Luerene Brooks Caddle Memorial Scholarship and the Christine Glantz Endowment Fund.
