The Commonwealth Fair is Back
London, United Kingdom, July 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- After a 3-year break, The Commonwealth Fair 2023, taking place on November 11, 2023, at 12:00PM – 18:00PM, at Kensington Town Hall, promises to be even bigger than before the onset of COVID-19. The host of the 2023 Commonwealth Fair is Rwanda, led by the Rwandan High Commission in London, under the theme of “Connected for a Common Cause: The Strength and impact of Commonwealth Diversity.” His Excellency, High Commissioner Johnston Busingye said: “Rwanda is one of the newest members of the Commonwealth and we are delighted to share our culture with the Commonwealth family at this year’s fair. The strength of the Commonwealth lies in its diversity. The fair is the perfect opportunity to experience this diversity, whether it’s browsing the fine produce made around the Commonwealth or by enjoying some food, drink and entertainment.”
This year will be the 98th year since the founding of the Commonwealth Countries League. The Charity Organisation will mark its 100th Anniversary in the year 2025. For latest information on the Fair, please visit the CCL website at https://the-ccl.org, or on their social media pages, Commonwealth Countries League.
Yvette Philbert
07506139034
www.the-ccl.org
