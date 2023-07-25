The GivingTuesday Data Commons Launches Rethinking Resilience: Insights from the Giving Ecosystem
In this report, The GivingTuesday Data Commons presents a holistic view of global giving in 2022, reflecting the full breadth of the Data Commons’ initiatives, partnerships, data, and analysis.
New York, NY, July 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The GivingTuesday Data Commons today released Rethinking Resilience: Insights from the Giving Ecosystem, in which the Data Commons continues its data-driven efforts to deepen the social sector’s understanding of the giving ecosystem.
In this report, the Data Commons presents a holistic view of global giving in 2022, reflecting the full breadth of the Data Commons’ initiatives, partnerships, data, and analysis. The Data Commons has mapped a wide variety of giving behavior metrics across global regions and communities, including the USA, India, Brazil, Kenya, the UK, and other countries. This year’s report also offers a window into the many ways that giving cultures vary from region to region.
The 2022 Lookback Report goes beyond narrow philanthropic metrics that exclude most giving and givers. In addition to measuring financial donations to charities, it also reports on giving money, time, items and voice in many different contexts, including giving to community groups and non-family individuals, in addition to nonprofits.
As the report underscores, as the map of the global giving ecosystem evolves so too will the ability to learn how to best cultivate radical generosity.
Highlights from this year’s report include:
- Globally, the vast majority of people gave to others. 84% of people worldwide donated time, money, items, or voice to others last year. Remarkably, most people (56%) gave in at least 3 of those ways.
- Giving behaviors are highly culturally dependent, with radically different giving ecosystems in different places. Of the countries surveyed, Kenya was by far the most generous across all metrics.
- Younger generations were more generous than older generations globally. The research shows that younger generations gave more often and in more ways in 2022. Older generations still donate more dollars in some countries, but younger generations are the most financially generous in others.
- In the USA, both donors (of money) and dollars were down. This double-whammy returns in 2022 for the first time since 2010. This alarming trend highlights the need for nonprofits to invest in resiliency by diversifying their donor base and tapping into the powerful cross-generational willingness to give that is present in nearly every community.
In addition to offering an analysis of giving trends, the 2022 Lookback Report also includes a suggested set of high-level strategic responses to the observed trends. However, to ensure that the reports and dashboards are as actionable as possible, the GivingTuesday Data Commons will soon be launching a complementary initiative that will provide a steady stream of practical and timely tools and tactics to increase giving and maximize organizational resiliency and impact.
This report could not have been produced without the support of many partners and their contributions. The GivingTuesday Data Commons operates within an exciting research context and is fortunate to work in collaboration – and in collegial conversation with – many of the most rigorous researchers in the field.
“Here at the GivingTuesday Data Commons,” says Chief Data Officer Woodrow Rosenbaum, “we aim to bring the same sorts of data-driven tools to the social sector that the business sector has had for decades. We’re working to enable the development and implementation of far more effective evidence-based campaigns and creating opportunities to move beyond outdated transactional models and explore more diverse, distributed, responsive, and enduring relational strategies.”
About the GivingTuesday Data Commons
The GivingTuesday Data Commons is a ground-breaking research collaboration between 300+ collaborating organizations and 50+ global data labs focused on uncovering new trends and insights on giving and generosity. It is the largest multinational philanthropic data network ever built. Learn more: www.givingtuesday.org/data.
The GivingTuesday Data Commons uses data provided by the following organizations to estimate total giving on GivingTuesday: ActBlue, Anthology, Benevity, Blackbaud, Bloomerang, Bonterra, CanadaHelps, Charity Navigator, Classy, Combined Federal Campaign, DoJiggy, Donately, DonateStock, DonorBox, DonorPerfect, DonorsChoose, every.org, Fidelity Charitable, Firespring, Give Lively, Givebutter, GiveCampus, GiveSmart, The Giving Block, GiveWP, Global Impact, GlobalGiving, GoFundMe, HIPGive, iATS Payments, Indspire, Keela, Kindful, LaunchGood, Meta, Mightycause, National Philanthropic Trust, NationBuilder, NeonOne, OneCause, PayPal, Pledge, QGiv, RallyUp, RightGift, Ruffalo NL, Schwab Charitable, ShoppingGives, Silicon Valley Community Foundation, Vanguard Charitable.
About GivingTuesday
GivingTuesday is a movement that unleashes the power of radical generosity around the world. GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past nine years, it has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity year-round. The movement is brought to life through a distributed network of entrepreneurial leaders who lead national movements in 90+ countries and hundreds of communities worldwide. At the grassroots level, people and organizations participate in GivingTuesday in every single country in the world. To learn more about GivingTuesday participants and activities, please visit: www.givingtuesday.org.
