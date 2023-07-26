Carisk Partners Named to Modern Healthcare Best Places to Work 2023 for Third Consecutive Year Consistency at Carisk Drives Employee Satisfaction
Miami, FL, July 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Carisk Partners, a specialty risk transfer and care coordination company, is recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of its Best Places to Work in 2023. This is the third consecutive year awarded for Carisk who has been consistently ranked in the top third of the Best Places to Work list.
Carisk is no stranger to receiving these honors. In 2022, in addition to being recognized by Modern Healthcare, they were tabbed by Business Insurance on their “Best Places to Work in Insurance” list, as well as being named to RISE Professionals list of “The Elite 50 internships.” In the RISE Professionals list, Carisk was top rated as the company with the Best Quality of Life.
“We routinely remind our team; the company will do well by doing good. The people we are trusted to assist need our best efforts to help them navigate and engage in their recovery,” states Joseph Berardo, Jr. Carisk CEO and Board Chairman. “Studies show that purpose-led organizations are more successful, and their employees live more engaged/happier lives. We just try to do the right thing every day, for all our constituents.”
Employees take ownership in helping to grow the company while living out the company’s core values. Carisk offers a competitive salary, benefits, and an opportunity to grow both personally and professionally. Carisk will find out their ranking on the Best Places list at the 2023 Best Places to Work Awards Gala on Thursday, September 28 in Chicago, IL. More information about the gala can be found here.
Modern Healthcare partnered with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey. While this program has evolved over the years, its mission remains the same: recognizing workplaces that empower employees to provide patients and customers with access to the best possible care, products, and services.
About Carisk Partners
Carisk Partners is a specialty risk transfer and care coordination company operating in the workers’ compensation market serving insurers, government entities, self-insured plan sponsors and managed care organizations. Since 2016, Carisk Partners has redefined the way patients and clients access high quality care and support services in the workers’ compensation marketplace. Today, Carisk continues to transform the workers’ compensation and group health markets by providing seamless experiences across all products and services and empowering patients through its proprietary Pathways™ 2 Recovery care model. Visit www.cariskpartners.com to learn more.
About Modern Healthcare
Modern Healthcare is the most trusted business news and information brand in the healthcare industry. Modern Healthcare empowers healthcare leaders and influencers to make timely and informed business decisions. To learn more or subscribe, go to www.modernhealthcare.com/subscriptions.
Contact
Chrissy Gaul
305-514-5353
cariskpartners.com
