Accounting Business Solutions by JCS Reveals New Production and Warehouse Automation Recession-Proofing Strategies for U.S. Manufacturing and Distribution Companies
Continuing their outreach to small and midsize U.S. Manufacturing, Distribution, and Field Service businesses, Accounting Business Solutions by JCS will be offering three free “Distribution & Manufacturing Tips & Tricks” webinars August 15, 16, and 17 to help them stay competitive, profitable, and current.
Chicago, IL, July 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Spotlighting Sage 100 integrations and tools for streamlining processes and maximizing efficiencies, each 45 minute webinar simplifies the game-changing Sage 100 tools, accessories, and features that can be the difference between being at the head of the pack or falling behind.
As hosts of these webinars, Accounting Business Solutions JCS recognizes how important it is to simplify the complexities of accounting software so that webinar attendees identify with how its features relate specifically to dissolving their challenges. Referred to as solutions, Sage 100’s customized tools for manufacturing, distribution, and warehouse processes will be presented in the context of the challenges all small to midsize business owners are currently facing.
"Granted, converting to new software or upgrading existing accounting software seems daunting. But, when the software is an ideal fit and the upgrade or conversion process is planned and implemented with accounting, software, and industry expert hands-on assistance, it’s not the nightmare many people assume it is,” said JCS representative, Rick O’Hara.
Manufacturing and distribution businesses that aren’t sure if there’s an affordable, seamless pathway to the head of the pack are encouraged to spend 45 minutes of their time August 15, 16, and 17 to see how Sage 100 streamlines production, operations, and warehouse management processes to ensure their company can compete to win.
Each of these webinars are free but advance registration is required.
Tuesday, August 15, 2023; 12:30 – 1:15 pm ET
Alerts & Workflows: 12 Ways to Improve Your Customer’s Business
Business decisions are data-driven in today’s world. But, if your data isn’t driving you to make faster, smarter and more contextual decisions, you’re under-utilizing one of your most value assets. This session spotlights a dozen aspects of your business that can be improved through Sage 100 Alerts & Workflow – which collectively give your business a system of actionable insight into Overdue invoices, Critical support issues, or Contracts about to expire that are automatically delivered via email, text message, dashboard, or instant message.
Wednesday, August 16, 2023; 12:30 – 1:15 pm ET
Sage 100 Production Management
Make-to-stock manufacturers and fabricators agree that the only costs and items status that can be managed are those that are seen. This means that if there isn’t a clear view of the entire production process, it can’t be efficiently managed. This webinar shows how and why Sage 100 Production Management’s centralization of the production process is critical for unlocking the level of visibility that drives accurate, real-time adjustments to inventory, materials, and production processes.
Thursday, August 17; 12:30 – 1:15 pm ET
ScanCo Sage 100 Warehouse Automation
From manufacturing visibility to control, ScanCo fuels the power of Sage 100 Warehouse Automation. This translates to eliminating paper and human error while increasing counting speed by 75%.
This session shows how using one of the many ScanCo hardware accessory options and mobile apps automates the counting process, streamlines all operations, mobilizes teams to automate and scan barcodes, look up items, and send counts in real-time to Sage 100.
Those who are interested in learning more and registering for one, two or all three webinars are encouraged to Call (800) 475.1047 or visit and complete and submit the Contact form.
As hosts of these webinars, Accounting Business Solutions JCS recognizes how important it is to simplify the complexities of accounting software so that webinar attendees identify with how its features relate specifically to dissolving their challenges. Referred to as solutions, Sage 100’s customized tools for manufacturing, distribution, and warehouse processes will be presented in the context of the challenges all small to midsize business owners are currently facing.
"Granted, converting to new software or upgrading existing accounting software seems daunting. But, when the software is an ideal fit and the upgrade or conversion process is planned and implemented with accounting, software, and industry expert hands-on assistance, it’s not the nightmare many people assume it is,” said JCS representative, Rick O’Hara.
Manufacturing and distribution businesses that aren’t sure if there’s an affordable, seamless pathway to the head of the pack are encouraged to spend 45 minutes of their time August 15, 16, and 17 to see how Sage 100 streamlines production, operations, and warehouse management processes to ensure their company can compete to win.
Each of these webinars are free but advance registration is required.
Tuesday, August 15, 2023; 12:30 – 1:15 pm ET
Alerts & Workflows: 12 Ways to Improve Your Customer’s Business
Business decisions are data-driven in today’s world. But, if your data isn’t driving you to make faster, smarter and more contextual decisions, you’re under-utilizing one of your most value assets. This session spotlights a dozen aspects of your business that can be improved through Sage 100 Alerts & Workflow – which collectively give your business a system of actionable insight into Overdue invoices, Critical support issues, or Contracts about to expire that are automatically delivered via email, text message, dashboard, or instant message.
Wednesday, August 16, 2023; 12:30 – 1:15 pm ET
Sage 100 Production Management
Make-to-stock manufacturers and fabricators agree that the only costs and items status that can be managed are those that are seen. This means that if there isn’t a clear view of the entire production process, it can’t be efficiently managed. This webinar shows how and why Sage 100 Production Management’s centralization of the production process is critical for unlocking the level of visibility that drives accurate, real-time adjustments to inventory, materials, and production processes.
Thursday, August 17; 12:30 – 1:15 pm ET
ScanCo Sage 100 Warehouse Automation
From manufacturing visibility to control, ScanCo fuels the power of Sage 100 Warehouse Automation. This translates to eliminating paper and human error while increasing counting speed by 75%.
This session shows how using one of the many ScanCo hardware accessory options and mobile apps automates the counting process, streamlines all operations, mobilizes teams to automate and scan barcodes, look up items, and send counts in real-time to Sage 100.
Those who are interested in learning more and registering for one, two or all three webinars are encouraged to Call (800) 475.1047 or visit and complete and submit the Contact form.
Contact
Accounting Business Solutions by JCSContact
Jennifer O'Brien
800-475-1047
https://www.accountingbusinesssolutionsusa.com
Jennifer O'Brien
800-475-1047
https://www.accountingbusinesssolutionsusa.com
Categories