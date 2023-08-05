MacDonald Air Launches Private Jet Brokerage with Exclusive Point System
MacDonald Air, a private jet charter brokerage, opens its doors to save business’s time in the private charter booking process. They’re also offering one of the first point systems for redeeming free charters in the industry without needing to purchase any kind of membership. Entrepreneur Peter MacDonald saw an opportunity in the space to carry along certain benefits of commercial travel to the world of private jets and has plans to continually innovate the industry.
Fort Wayne, IN, August 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- MacDonald Air, a groundbreaking private jet charter brokerage, proudly announces its official opening to the public. Led by visionary entrepreneur Peter MacDonald, the company aims to revolutionize the private charter booking process, bringing convenience, efficiency, and unique rewards to its valued clients.
Recognizing the challenges and time-consuming nature of arranging private jet travel, MacDonald Air steps forward with a cutting-edge platform that streamlines the entire booking experience. By combining the benefits of commercial travel with personalized services, MacDonald Air ensures a hassle-free journey from start to finish.
One of the most innovative features offered by MacDonald Air one of the industry’s first point systems, which provides customers the opportunity to redeem free charters without the need to pay for any membership. For every dollar spent on charter bookings through the MacDonald Air system, clients will earn 1 point. This exclusive loyalty program grants unprecedented access to complimentary private charters, rewarding frequent flyers for their trust and support.
Peter MacDonald, the founder and senior broker of MacDonald Air, commented on the company's mission: "We take a low pressure approach, because we know you're probably price shopping, and we get it. We think you should fly with us not because you were persuaded by our sales team, but because you like the deal we're offering. At MacDonald Air, we understand the importance of time and the desire for a first-class travel experience. Our platform not only saves valuable time for businesses but also redefines the way travelers are rewarded."
With a commitment to continuous innovation, MacDonald Air is set to introduce a range of enhancements to elevate the private jet charter experience further. The company aims to redefine luxury air travel by combining cutting-edge technology, exceptional customer service, and a dedication to meeting the unique needs of each client.
About MacDonald Air:
MacDonald Air is a leading private jet charter brokerage, founded by entrepreneur Peter MacDonald. The company is on a mission to redefine the private charter booking process, offering efficiency, convenience, and a groundbreaking point system for free charters. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, MacDonald Air is poised to become a trailblazer in the private jet charter industry.
Peter MacDonald
260-235-2255
macdonaldair.com
