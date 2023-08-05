MacDonald Air Launches Private Jet Brokerage with Exclusive Point System

MacDonald Air, a private jet charter brokerage, opens its doors to save business’s time in the private charter booking process. They’re also offering one of the first point systems for redeeming free charters in the industry without needing to purchase any kind of membership. Entrepreneur Peter MacDonald saw an opportunity in the space to carry along certain benefits of commercial travel to the world of private jets and has plans to continually innovate the industry.