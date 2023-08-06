New Lifting Capacities for the Workmate™ Electric Hoist and Manual Trolleys by Spanco®
The Workmate Electric Hoist launched in April 2023, and is now expanding its product line to include 3, 4 and 5-ton capacity hoists, along with the addition of manual trolleys for all models. Designed with the customers’ needs prioritized, the Workmate is constructed with a modular design, higher capacity, lighter weight, and flexibility in mind.
Morgantown, PA, August 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- PtP Spanco Inc., a leader in material handling solutions and worker safety for more than four decades is pleased to announce additional capacity options for the Workmate™ Electric Chain Hoist line. The Workmate Electric Hoist was initially launched in April 2023, and is now expanding its product line to include 3, 4 and 5-ton capacity hoists, along with the addition of manual trolleys for all models. Designed with the customers’ needs prioritized, the Workmate is constructed with a modular design, higher capacity, lighter weight, and flexibility in mind.
Spanco now has new capacities available for Workmate hoists for any weight you may need. Every Workmate comes standard with an environmental protection class IP65. The Workmate is now available in many different capacities: ½-ton, 1-ton, 2-ton, 3-ton, 4-ton, and 5-ton. Available in lift heights from 10’ to 20’ and in voltages of 110V, 230V and 460V, the Workmate electric chain hoist is lighter by up to 60%, in part because the hook design reduces even more weight while retaining its 8-to-1 safety factor. The chain is coated in a manganese phosphate that increases their lifespan especially in adverse/harsh environments.
Additionally, the Workmate manual trolleys are now available to compliment the hoist in ½-ton, 1-ton, 2-ton, 3-ton, and 5-ton capacities. The flange width is customizable between 2-3/4" through 11-13/16" and can be adjusted to fit your system and then easily locked into place. The trolleys also come standard with crown wheels which enable easy handling and smooth operation. These components help ensure a longer service life and optimum running properties. The manual trolleys can be paired with all Spanco products, such as Jib Cranes, Gantries, and Workstations.
For additional information about any of the Workmate Electric Chain Hoists or new Workmate manual trolleys please visit our website at Spanco.com.
About Perform Industries, Inc..
PtP Spanco, Inc., a subsidiary of Promise to Perform Industries, Inc., is a leading provider of overhead material handling solutions including gantry cranes, jib cranes, workstation bridge cranes and monorails. Spanco, headquartered in Morgantown, PA, is ISO 9001:2015 certified, and all their products meet all applicable CMAA, ANSI, OSHA, and MMA guidelines and standards. Spanco has the experience, know-how, and resources to meet a variety of industry needs, and is committed to providing the best customer service in the market. For more information, visit Spanco.com.
Spanco now has new capacities available for Workmate hoists for any weight you may need. Every Workmate comes standard with an environmental protection class IP65. The Workmate is now available in many different capacities: ½-ton, 1-ton, 2-ton, 3-ton, 4-ton, and 5-ton. Available in lift heights from 10’ to 20’ and in voltages of 110V, 230V and 460V, the Workmate electric chain hoist is lighter by up to 60%, in part because the hook design reduces even more weight while retaining its 8-to-1 safety factor. The chain is coated in a manganese phosphate that increases their lifespan especially in adverse/harsh environments.
Additionally, the Workmate manual trolleys are now available to compliment the hoist in ½-ton, 1-ton, 2-ton, 3-ton, and 5-ton capacities. The flange width is customizable between 2-3/4" through 11-13/16" and can be adjusted to fit your system and then easily locked into place. The trolleys also come standard with crown wheels which enable easy handling and smooth operation. These components help ensure a longer service life and optimum running properties. The manual trolleys can be paired with all Spanco products, such as Jib Cranes, Gantries, and Workstations.
For additional information about any of the Workmate Electric Chain Hoists or new Workmate manual trolleys please visit our website at Spanco.com.
About Perform Industries, Inc..
PtP Spanco, Inc., a subsidiary of Promise to Perform Industries, Inc., is a leading provider of overhead material handling solutions including gantry cranes, jib cranes, workstation bridge cranes and monorails. Spanco, headquartered in Morgantown, PA, is ISO 9001:2015 certified, and all their products meet all applicable CMAA, ANSI, OSHA, and MMA guidelines and standards. Spanco has the experience, know-how, and resources to meet a variety of industry needs, and is committed to providing the best customer service in the market. For more information, visit Spanco.com.
Contact
PtP Spanco, Inc.Contact
Sue Del Conte
610-286-7200
www.spanco.com
Sue Del Conte
610-286-7200
www.spanco.com
Multimedia
Categories