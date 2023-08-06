New Lifting Capacities for the Workmate™ Electric Hoist and Manual Trolleys by Spanco®

The Workmate Electric Hoist launched in April 2023, and is now expanding its product line to include 3, 4 and 5-ton capacity hoists, along with the addition of manual trolleys for all models. Designed with the customers’ needs prioritized, the Workmate is constructed with a modular design, higher capacity, lighter weight, and flexibility in mind.