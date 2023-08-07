Building Dreams, Transforming Lives: RoofPRO™, Owens Corning, and Habitat for Humanity to Provide Roof Replacement for U.S. Army Veteran
Princess Anne Veteran to Receive New Roof Installed by RoofPRO™ in conjunction with Habitat for Humanity of Wicomico County and Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project Gives Back to U.S. Military Veterans
Severn, MD, August 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On August 9, 2023, RoofPRO™, in partnership with Owens Corning and Habitat for Humanity, will embark on a philanthropic journey to provide a life-changing roof replacement for U.S. Army veteran Wordell Corbin. This event is part of the nationwide Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project, aimed at honoring and supporting our brave veterans and their families.
RoofPRO invites the local media to join them as these companies come together to make a meaningful impact on the life of Wordell Corbin, a dedicated U.S. Army veteran. The event will commence on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 beginning at 8:00 am EST at 11264 Sam Bowland Rd Princess Anne, MD 21853, where RoofPRO™ and Owens Corning, along with dedicated volunteers from Habitat for Humanity, will work in unison to provide Wordell Corbin not just a roof but a symbol of appreciation and gratitude for his service to the nation.
RoofPRO™, as an Owens Corning Platinum Roofing Contractor, is proud to donate their labor for this significant undertaking. Owens Corning, renowned for its quality roofing materials, will provide the essential components to ensure a durable and reliable roof for Wordell Corbin's home.
The Roof Deployment Project, with over 475 successful projects completed nationwide since 2016, has left a profound impact on the lives of military members and their families, offering hope and demonstrating the power of compassion and community support.
This event serves as a reminder of the importance of supporting philanthropic initiatives that uplift and empower those in need. By joining forces, RoofPRO™, Owens Corning, and Habitat for Humanity aim to create a lasting change in Wordell Corbin's life and inspire others to make a difference.
The local community is invited to participate in this heartwarming event and witness the transformative power of kindness in our community. This extraordinary act of giving back promises to build dreams and transform lives for years to come.
About RoofPRO™
We are a Maryland roofing company. Starting in 2004, Tim Taylor, Owner of RoofPRO™ set out to be a leader in the roofing industry by promising quality work and delivering on this guarantee. By hiring industry experts and holding all our exterior work to the highest standard, we are known above the competition at the top of our field. In fact, we’re trusted to meet or exceed the most stringent expectations of homeowners, property managers, and manufacturers. We know everything about roofing, siding, gutters, and insulation so that we can solve the common problems homeowners encounter from age and wear. Because of this, it’s not unlikely that you’ll see us on a roof in your neighborhood! Trust RoofPRO™ with all your residential and commercial roof needs.
Please visit https://roofpromd.com/ for more information.
