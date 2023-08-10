Rachael Wilson Joins The Influencer Marketing Factory as TikTok Talent
New York, NY, August 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Influencer Marketing Factory has signed another creative into their roster of talents that will be represented by the agency.
Rachael Wilson is a newly signed TikTok creator that is now part of The Influencer Marketing Factory’s agency. Her cosplay content caught the eye of The Influencer Marketing Factory’s Talent department. The Influencer Marketing Factory is a global influencer marketing agency that helps brands and companies engage with Gen Z & Millennials on TikTok, YouTube and Instagram.
Rachael Wilson also known as “Freckled Zelda” is a social media star who has gone viral after being a semifinalist on season 17 of “America’s Got Talent.” She is one of the most followed ocarina players in the world with over 8 million followers on TikTok. In her free time, Rachael attends conventions all over the country meeting her fans. She has recently released her newest music video for her song “Back To Life.”
“I feel like this is a great opportunity for me. I’m very excited and I’ll be putting in my full effort,” Rachael said.
The agency now exclusively represents TikTok creators with a combined followers base of 47M+ and plans to continue this pace of expansion.
About The Influencer Marketing Factory:
The Influencer Marketing Factory is a global influencer marketing agency that help brands and companies engage with Gen Z & Millennials on TikTok, YouTube and Instagram.
Amy Collins
(800) 469-9753
https://theinfluencermarketingfactory.com
Amy Collins
(800) 469-9753
https://theinfluencermarketingfactory.com
