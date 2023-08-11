Best Mobile Websites and Best Mobile Apps of 2023 to be Named by Web Marketing Association
The Web Marketing Association's 12th annual international MobileWebAward competition is now accepting entries. It recognizes the individual and team achievements of Web professionals all over the world who create and maintain outstanding mobile Websites and mobile applications. The deadline for entry in the 2023 MobileWebAwards is September 29, 2022. The entry form for this award program can be found at http://www.mobile-webaward.org.
“In an age where the smartphone is a constant companion, mobile marketing is the bridge that connects businesses with consumers in real time,” said William Rice, President of the Web Marketing Association. “The MobileWebAwards recognize and honor those who are at the forefront of this dynamic landscape, crafting experiences that are both intuitive and innovative. Winning this award is more than an accolade; it's an endorsement of your brand's relevance in a mobile-centric world, enhancing credibility and creating unparalleled marketing opportunities.”
The MobileWebAwards were judged on seven criteria seen as requirements for a success mobile website or mobile app. They include Creativity, Impact, Design, Content, Interactivity, Ease of use and Use of the medium. Each mobile website or mobile app entry is judged against other entries of the same format in its industry category and then against an overall standard of excellence.
This year’s top awards will include:
· A “Best of Industry” MobileWebAward will be given in each of the 86 industry categories, including financial services, medical, small business, travel, advertising, transportation and government.
· The competition’s highest honor, the 2023 MobileWebAward “Best of Show,” will be given to the one best mobile website and one best mobile app that the judges believe represents the pinnacle of outstanding achievement in Web development.
· The Web Marketing Association will also recognize the interactive agency winning the most awards in the competition with the “Top Interactive Agency” WebAward.
· Each organization that wins 5 or more MobileWebAwards will be awarded an Outstanding Mobile Interactive Developer trophy.
Last year’s top awards winners were:
· Patients & Purpose won Best of Show Mobile Website for "Type1Tested.com" which was also recognized as Best Consumer Goods Mobile Website.
· Bell Canada won Best of Show Mobile Application for “MyBell App” which also was recognized as Best Telecommunication Mobile Application.
· Radancy was named Top Interactive Agency for the 2022 MobileWebAwards competition.
Judging for the 2023 MobileWebAwards will take place in October and winners are expected to be announced in late December. Judges will consist of a select group of Internet professionals who have direct experience designing and managing mobile Websites,–including members of the media, interactive creative directors, site designers, content providers and webmasters – with an in-depth understanding of the current state-of-the-art in Web site development and technology. Past WebAward judges have included top executives from leading organizations such as A&E Television Networks, Agency.com, Beeby Clark+Meyler, The Cincinnati Enquirer, Comedy Central, Disney, Euro RSCG, Ford Motor Company, Ion Global, IBM, J. Walter Thompson, John Deere Company, New York Post Interactive, Organic, Inc., Refinery, R/GA, Saatchi & Saatchi, SAP, SapientRazorfish, Sun Microsystems, Warner Bros. Online, Xerox and Website Magazine.
The 2023 MobileWebAwards are sponsored by the following leading organizations: PR.com, iContact, and WMR.FM. The Web Marketing Association thanks these companies for their commitment to the entire online marketing community.
About the WebAwards
The Web Marketing Association’s 12th annual MobileWebAwards are based upon the success of its long running international WebAward Competition for Website Development and the Internet Advertising Competition. All Web Marketing Association award programs recognize the people and organizations responsible for developing the most effective online marketing programs on the Internet today. Entrants benefit from assessment of their marketing efforts by a professional judging panel and the marketing opportunities presented by being recognized as an award-winning entry.
Contact
Web Marketing AssociationContact
William Rice
860-558-5423
www.Mobile-WebAward.org
