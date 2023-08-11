Best Mobile Websites and Best Mobile Apps of 2023 to be Named by Web Marketing Association

The Web Marketing Association's 12th annual international MobileWebAward competition is now accepting entries. It recognizes the individual and team achievements of Web professionals all over the world who create and maintain outstanding mobile Websites and mobile applications. The deadline for entry in the 2023 MobileWebAwards is September 29, 2022. The entry form for this award program can be found at http://www.mobile-webaward.org.