BDA Advises The PMI Group on Significant New Strategic Investment
New York, NY, August 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- BDA Partners is pleased to announce that its client, The PMI Group, has received significant new strategic investment, from a blue-chip U.S.-based industrial holding company.
The PMI Group, also known as Penn Manufacturing Industries, is a leading global provider of total end-to-end manufacturing solutions and engineering services to clients across a wide array of market verticals, including aerospace and defense, semiconductor equipment, and medical devices. PMI offers its clients prototyping, CNC precision machining, electro-mechanical assembly, and production. PMI operates facilities in the USA, India, and Singapore.
BDA Partners acted as the exclusive financial advisor to PMI Group.
Euan Rellie, Managing Partner, BDA, said “We’re happy to have identified and helped consummate a new, long term capital partner for PMI. Nand Todi and Naveen Todi have built a leading global precision manufacturing company. The new investor will provide important support for the next stage of growth, and help PMI to achieve even greater future success.”
Alex Ditchfield, Managing Director, BDA, said, “We’re excited by this significant investment into the PMI Group. This will enable PMI to bring its unique capabilities and best-in-class manufacturing solutions to an even broader range of end markets, worldwide.”
BDA Deal Team
Euan Rellie, Managing Partner, Head of Consumer and Retail, New York
Simon Kavanagh, Partner, Head of Industrials, Hong Kong
Alexander Ditchfield, Managing Director, New York
Stephen Etna, Vice President, New York
Olivia Feng, Associate, New York
Colton Bucey, Analyst, New York
About PMI Group
The PMI Group, also known as Penn Manufacturing Industries, is a leading global provider of total end-to-end manufacturing solutions and engineering services to clients across a wide array of market verticals including aerospace and defense, semiconductor equipment, and medical devices. Clients are offered premium services ranging from engineering and product development services to total manufacturing solutions including prototyping, CNC precision machining, electro-mechanical assembly, and production. Highly customized solutions are delivered to clients through state-of-the-art technology and a highly qualified team of professionals, trained across a wide class of engineering and manufacturing disciplines.
About BDA Partners
BDA Partners is the global investment banking advisor for Asia. We are a premium provider of Asia-related advice to sophisticated clients globally, with over 25 years’ experience advising on cross-border M&A, capital raising, and financial restructuring. We provide global reach with our teams in New York and London, and true regional depth through our seven Asian offices in Mumbai, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo. BDA has deep expertise in the Chemicals, Consumer & Retail, Health, Industrials, Services and Technology sectors. We work relentlessly to earn our clients’ trust by delivering insightful advice and outstanding outcomes. BDA Partners has strategic partnerships with William Blair, a premier global investment banking business, and with DBJ (Development Bank of Japan), a Japanese government-owned bank with US$150bn of assets.
US securities transactions are performed by BDA Partners’ affiliate, BDA Advisors Inc., a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). BDA Advisors Inc. is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and SIPC. In the UK, BDA Partners is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). In Hong Kong, BDA Partners (HK) Ltd. is licensed and regulated by the Securities & Futures Commission (SFC) to conduct Type 1 and Type 4 regulated activities to professional investors. www.bdapartners.com
Euan Rellie
212-265-5300
www.bdapartners.com
