Marcel Katz, The Art Plug, Showcases 7 Abstract Oil Works at Mayors Jewelers Dadeland Grand Opening

Marcel Katz, The Art Plug, Showcases Solo Exhibition at Mayors Jewelers' Grand Opening, Dadeland Mall. Displaying 7 distinct oil artworks, Katz's abstract expressionism wowed attendees. Collaboration with Mayors adds luxury touch. Exclusive "mini" artworks gifted to guests.