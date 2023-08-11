Marcel Katz, The Art Plug, Showcases 7 Abstract Oil Works at Mayors Jewelers Dadeland Grand Opening
Marcel Katz, The Art Plug, Showcases Solo Exhibition at Mayors Jewelers' Grand Opening, Dadeland Mall. Displaying 7 distinct oil artworks, Katz's abstract expressionism wowed attendees. Collaboration with Mayors adds luxury touch. Exclusive "mini" artworks gifted to guests.
Miami, FL, August 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Marcel Katz, renowned artist and curator, showcased his solo exhibition at the grand opening of Mayors Jewelers' newest store located at Dadeland center. The event, held on July 28, 2023, captivated art enthusiasts and luxury jewelry connoisseurs alike. Katz worked on a unique collection specifically for Mayors Dadeland.
With an impressive display of original oil paintings, Katz interacted with attendees and exhibited 7 fine art oil works. Each artwork exuded a distinct blend of creativity and emotion, offering a glimpse into the artist's profound perspective. Katz teamed up with Mayors to bring a memorable and cohesive experience to this special moment. Marcel's collection truly showcased his mastery of the medium. Born in 1987, Katz focuses on abstract expressionism. Katz is an ambidextrous painter and first-born American.
Guests were treated to an evening filled with fine art as the grand opening event also featured an open bar and delectable light bites courtesy of Josh's Premium Meats. The combination of exquisite art, fine jewelry, and culinary delights created an immersive experience that left a lasting impression on all in attendance.
In a gesture of appreciation, Marcel Katz personally created approximately 100 "mini" artworks exclusively for the event's guests. These one-of-a-kind pieces served as tokens of gratitude and further underscored the artist's commitment to connecting with his audience and the Mayors audience. Katz collaborated with Joe Reyna to produce a unique experience for special guests. The celebration was from 4 pm to 8 pm.
Marcel Katz, known as The Art Plug, has become a prominent figure in the art world, curating exhibitions that push boundaries and challenge traditional norms. With this first solo exhibition at Mayors Jewelers, Marcel continues to redefine the intersection of art and luxury, captivating audiences with his distinct artistic voice.
For more information about Marcel Katz and his upcoming exhibitions, please visit his website at www.ArtPlug.com.
hello@artplug.com
Phone: +1 305-690-8531
