Genesis of South Bay Grand Opening
Genesis of South Bay Unveils New Dealership on August 15, 2023
Torrance, CA, August 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Genesis of South Bay is set to introduce its modern dealership at 3215 Pacific Coast Highway in Torrance, CA on August 15, 2023, aiming to enhance the luxury car shopping experience through innovative design and technology.
The new Genesis of South Bay facility features contemporary architectural elements, including expansive glass facades. Inside, visitors will encounter a thoughtfully presented range of Genesis vehicles, showcasing their unique attributes.
Genesis of South Bay is designed with an emphasis on technology integration allowing guests to personalize their vehicle preferences using interactive displays, augmented reality, and virtual configurators.
The inaugural opening is on August 15, 2023, and will provide an opportunity for guests to explore the dealership and engage with the Genesis of South Bay team.
Genesis of South Bay's new dealership seeks to set a benchmark for luxury automotive retail, offering an elevated customer engagement approach.
For additional information, please visit genesisofsouthbay.com or contact Cedric Butler.
About Genesis of South Bay:
Genesis of South Bay, located in Torrance, CA, is a new luxury car dealership, committed to delivering a refined automotive experience by offering a carefully curated range of Genesis vehicles and exceptional customer service.
The new Genesis of South Bay facility features contemporary architectural elements, including expansive glass facades. Inside, visitors will encounter a thoughtfully presented range of Genesis vehicles, showcasing their unique attributes.
Genesis of South Bay is designed with an emphasis on technology integration allowing guests to personalize their vehicle preferences using interactive displays, augmented reality, and virtual configurators.
The inaugural opening is on August 15, 2023, and will provide an opportunity for guests to explore the dealership and engage with the Genesis of South Bay team.
Genesis of South Bay's new dealership seeks to set a benchmark for luxury automotive retail, offering an elevated customer engagement approach.
For additional information, please visit genesisofsouthbay.com or contact Cedric Butler.
About Genesis of South Bay:
Genesis of South Bay, located in Torrance, CA, is a new luxury car dealership, committed to delivering a refined automotive experience by offering a carefully curated range of Genesis vehicles and exceptional customer service.
Contact
Genesis of South BayContact
Cedric Butler
(310) 968-0863
genesisofsouthbay.com
Cedric Butler
(310) 968-0863
genesisofsouthbay.com
Categories