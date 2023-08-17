BEK TV Announces Live Coverage of Green Bay Packers Pre-Season Games
BEK TV will provide live coverage of all three Green Bay Packers pre-season football games through the Packers TV Network for the third consecutive year, catering to the vast Packer fan base in North Dakota. As Green Bay ushers in a new quarterback era, the 2023-2024 pre-season games are anticipated to be pivotal for the team. Jordan Hassler, Chief Operations Officer for BEK TV, expressed excitement in bringing the Packers directly to fans' living rooms.
Bismarck, ND, August 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- BEK TV has announced its continued commitment to bringing the Green Bay Packers closer to their fans in North Dakota. For the third consecutive year, BEK TV is broadcasting live coverage of all three pre-season football games of the Green Bay Packers, partnering with the Packers TV Network. The first game, against the Cincinnati Bengals, entertained fans on August 11th. The remaining two games are as follows:
August 19 - 7:00 pm - New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers
August 26 - 12:00 pm - Seattle Seahawks vs Green Bay Packers
The enthusiasm and dedication of Packer fans in North Dakota have never been overlooked, and BEK TV is keen to ensure that fans have the opportunity to connect with every heart-stopping moment of the games. “We know that there are a larger number of Packer fans in North Dakota, and we are happy to be able to bring their team right into their living room,” says Jordan Hassler, Chief Operations Officer for BEK TV.
This year holds special significance for Packer enthusiasts as they watch a new quarterback era unfold in Green Bay. Jordan Love, a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, was named starting quarterback when the Packers traded Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets earlier this year. Hassler adds, “With the start of a new quarterback era in Green Bay, this year’s pre-season games should play a huge role in their success in 2023-2024.”
BEK TV's commitment echoes the passion and dedication of Packer fans across North Dakota. Viewers can look forward to exclusive insights, commentaries, and high-definition broadcasts, ensuring an unparalleled viewing experience.
For further information on broadcast timings and exclusive content, viewers can visit bek.tv or follow their social media channels.
BEK TV is the only North Dakota-owned broadcasting company remaining in the state and produces more local content than any other television station. It broadcasts on television and across the world via internet. BEK TV consists of content from both BEK Sports and BEK News. It is the largest broadcaster of high school and collegiate athletics in the region, broadcasting nearly 400 live vents each year. The network also is the state's top producer of original news and opinion programming. BEK TV is the 2021 and 2022 winner of the Bismarck Tribune's Best of the Best contest, selected by the public for "Best Television Station." The concept behind BEK's news programming is to provide a media service platform that is unscripted and uncensored. BEK TV hosts are untrained broadcasters who share their perspectives and views on topics and issues that North Dakotans are talking about. The BEK network never controls the messaging. For4 more information, log onto bek.tv and bek.news.
Contact
BEK.TVContact
Julie Skaret
701-475-1318
https://bek.tv
