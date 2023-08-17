BEK TV Announces Live Coverage of Green Bay Packers Pre-Season Games

BEK TV will provide live coverage of all three Green Bay Packers pre-season football games through the Packers TV Network for the third consecutive year, catering to the vast Packer fan base in North Dakota. As Green Bay ushers in a new quarterback era, the 2023-2024 pre-season games are anticipated to be pivotal for the team. Jordan Hassler, Chief Operations Officer for BEK TV, expressed excitement in bringing the Packers directly to fans' living rooms.