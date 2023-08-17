Carlton Senior Living Memory Care Neighborhoods: Designed with Purpose

Carlton Senior Living Downtown Pleasant Hill has recently unveiled the newly renovated Memory Care Neighborhood, designed tailored to meet the needs of residents living with dementia. The community's commitment to innovative and stimulating environments that promote their residents' well-being, engagement, and dignity goes beyond traditional methods. With tactile environments and unique artwork by design specialist and artist Kaja Sedzicki, the Memory Care Neighborhood is truly one of a kind.